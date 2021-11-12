Migrant Crisis in Belarus Tests Putin’s Uneasy Alliance With Lukashenko
MOSCOW – European governments threatened to impose tougher sanctions on Belarus this week over the migration crisis on the Belarus-Polish border, prompting its militant leader to resist playing the Trump card: it could block air flow to the west.
There was only one problem: he didn’t want to stop the gas.
So on Friday, Russia – which sends most of its gas to Europe via Belarus – called on Belarussian President Alexander G. A straightforward record had to be set for Lukashenko.
“Russia was, is and will remain a country that fulfills all its obligations to supply gas to European consumers,” said President Vladimir V. A spokesman for Putin told reporters.
Thousands of migrants are still stranded on the shores of the European Union – Belarus encourages them to go but Poland, a member of the European Union, prevents it from crossing the border – is complicated by the strained relations between the two allies. . The mixed message on Russia’s natural gas exports was the latest sign that Putin is a Belarusian leader despite supporting Lukashenko. Once upon a time there was a strong Soviet collective farm – which kept raising claims.
Mr. Lukashenko’s Belarus is Russia’s only full ally in Eastern Europe, a region Moscow sees as the most important area of its influence. It benefits greatly from Putin, even though it is part of the military power of its nine-million-strong eastern neighbor.
Now, Mr. Tensions between Belarus and the West have soared since Lukashenko brutally suppressed a popular uprising last year, with some Kremlin allies saying Russia is being dragged into a crisis of its own choosing.
“We cannot allow the dog to move its tail,” said Konstantin Zhatulin, a senior Russian MP in Mr Putin’s party who specializes in relations with post-Soviet countries. “Lukashenko wants to be psychologically victorious – he wants to be a macho. There is a difference between that desire and our policies that must be seen.”
Mr. Lukashenko’s gambling – which Western officials have accused him of influxing of migrants across the border – has underscored the strained alliance between his government and its powerful Russian ally. Last spring, facing a storm of international outrage over the forced landing of a Belarusian disgruntled European passenger jet, Mr. Lukashenko seemed to have no choice but to bow to his Kremlin benefactors and agree to a deeper unity with them.
But six months later, Mr. Lukashenko has completed a lengthy discussion with Putin. Without relinquishing Belarusian sovereignty, they are again leaving the option without doubling the support of the Kremlin.
“People in Moscow are completely sick and fed up with Lukashenko,” said pro-Kremlin analyst Sergei Markov. “He’s the smartest negotiator.”
On Friday, in a show of solidarity, Russia flew paratroopers near the Belarusian border with Poland to conduct exercises with Belarusian troops. Two paratroopers died from injuries sustained in the exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Earlier this week, Russia twice sent nuclear-capable bombers on patrol in the same region.
Belarus’s defense minister, Victor Krenin, has strongly denied the allegations in a statement issued Friday stating “Similar, baseless allegations concerning Russia’s intelligence have been made more than once.
But Mr. Some critics of Lukashenko and Mr Putin believe that at some point the Kremlin will try to pull Belarus out of the conflict.
“I think in this particular crisis, the impetus to wrap it up will come from Russia,” said Artiom Schreibman, a Belarusian scholar at the Carnegie Moscow Center who was forced to flee Belarus earlier this year. “For Russia, growing would be uncomfortable.”
In the present crisis, Shri. Lukashenko’s goal is simple, if far-reaching, analysts say: to force the European Union – which sees him as an illegitimate president – to negotiate with it and lift its sanctions. A senior EU official said on Friday that the bloc had “no information” indicating that Mr Putin had provoked the migration crisis, but criticized Russia for not influencing Belarus to stop it.
For now, the Kremlin is content to allow Europe to fight Mr Lukashenko on its own. Although Mr Putin has spoken twice with German Chancellor Angela Merkel this week, Russian officials have insisted that Europeans should speak directly to Belarus.
Amid mounting pressure to end the border crisis, several airlines on Friday said they were limiting flights from the Middle East to Belarus, where most migrants have traveled. These include Turkish Airlines, one of the largest carriers flying to the Belarusian capital Minsk.
At the same time, aid groups described the dire situation for migrants stranded at the border, struggling with the threat of cold and violence. An Iraqi couple and a Syrian man were beaten and robbed, according to activist group Granica.
The migration crisis comes amid growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Belarus’ southern neighbor – a one-time Russian ally that broke away in 2014 in its pro-Western revolution. Ukraine’s turn is big for Moscow, a cautionary tale that the Kremlin is certain not to repeat.
“Putin took Crimea, which is very good, but Putin lost Ukraine,” said Mr Markov, a pro-Kremlin analyst. “If he loses to Belarus, he will never be forgiven.”
Mr. Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994 and for many years took advantage of competition between Russia and the West for his country’s influence, leading to intense frustration in Moscow. That game ended last year, when he declared victory in a landslide re-election in what is widely seen as fraudulent voting, leading to EU sanctions that continue to plague him.
As Mr Lukashenko’s opponents are seen as too pro-Western, the Kremlin backed him despite reservations – Mr. Saved Lukashenko’s regime but made Mr Putin a more-irregular ally.
In Moscow, many expected the Kremlin’s support to translate into a tighter integration into a “union state” between Russia and Belarus. Putin’s geopolitical dominance would have increased. But those talks ended without a common currency or legislative agreement before the fall – a sign that Mr Lukashenko was able to maintain his independence.
Mr. Putin and Mr. Lukashenko, both of them, share a world view that focuses on the bipartisan, declining West in their late 60s. The two have been cracking down on differences over the past year. Russian analysts say that in neighboring, Russian-speaking countries, Mr. The 2020 uprising against Lukashenko frightened the Kremlin, and opposition leader Alexei A. Shri. Helped Putin’s decision.
Mr Lukashenko’s approach to migration shows how he has tried to manipulate Russia and the West. In 2018, he boasted that his country’s border guards were significantly reducing migration and drug trafficking to the European Union. In recent months, he has turned the other way, with Western officials saying he has brought a wave of migration from Minsk airport to his country’s border, hoping to embarrass the EU into legalizing it.
On the ground in Minsk, the human toll of that strategy is clear.
When a large number of asylum seekers arrived in the summer, a rights activist in Minsk said they had arrived in Ubileni as part of an organized tour group with reservations – a hotel complex run by the presidential administration of the Republic of Belarus.
Now that they have run out of money, Minsk activist Elena Chekhovich said in a telephone interview that some have been forced to sleep on the streets. Others, even with expired visas, moved to hostels in the city center – another sign, Ms. Chekhovich claimed, that the Belarussian government, which closely monitors immigration violations, was exacerbating the crisis.
Ms Chekhovich said many migrants arriving at the border from Minsk were originally trapped in temporary camps there, monitoring Belarusian border guards who prevented them from returning.
“It’s sad that people are dying in this situation only because of the actions of the state,” she said.
Oleg Matsnev from Moscow and Monica Pronzuk from Brussels contributed to the report.
