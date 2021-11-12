MOSCOW – European governments threatened to impose tougher sanctions on Belarus this week over the migration crisis on the Belarus-Polish border, prompting its militant leader to resist playing the Trump card: it could block air flow to the west.

There was only one problem: he didn’t want to stop the gas.

So on Friday, Russia – which sends most of its gas to Europe via Belarus – called on Belarussian President Alexander G. A straightforward record had to be set for Lukashenko.

“Russia was, is and will remain a country that fulfills all its obligations to supply gas to European consumers,” said President Vladimir V. A spokesman for Putin told reporters.

Thousands of migrants are still stranded on the shores of the European Union – Belarus encourages them to go but Poland, a member of the European Union, prevents it from crossing the border – is complicated by the strained relations between the two allies. . The mixed message on Russia’s natural gas exports was the latest sign that Putin is a Belarusian leader despite supporting Lukashenko. Once upon a time there was a strong Soviet collective farm – which kept raising claims.