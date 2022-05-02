Migrant drowns crossing Rio Grande where Texas soldier drowned in prior rescue attempt



A Nicaraguan migrant drowned Sunday while trying to cross a river in Rio Grande in the same area where Member of the Texas National Guard Bishop Evans drowned last month.

“A 38-year-old Nicaraguan man drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande River into Eagle Pass Texas,” Gadget Clock correspondent Brian Lenas said. Reported on Twitter, With video of the scene. “The video shows his friend holding a pillar. There was a National Guard.”

The man was identified as Nelson by Leylanas, who spoke to a friend who was with Nelson when they tried to cross the Rio Grande.

“You see the man struggling to get to the water. His friend grabs a cement pillar and screams for help. Eventually, though, the man on the right goes down and doesn’t come back. He drowns,” Lelenus reported Monday in Gadget Clock. Newsroom. ”

Dozens of people, including Mexican and U.S. authorities, have witnessed the sinking. A Gadget Clock drone flew over the scene and captured the survivor while he was on the pillar.

The survivor identified himself as 42-year-old from Nicaragua. Sitting at the foot of a bridge in the middle of the river, Lenas spoke to him and begged him not to try to cross the river.

U.S. authorities have warned Mexican authorities about the man being trapped. Mexican authorities picked up the man by airboat and sent him back to Mexico.

Nelson’s body was located by Mexican authorities and taken to the Mexican bank of the river.

The incident lasted about two hours and about 50 yards from the two U.S. National Guardsmen. According to Lenas, the National Guard was instructed not to take part in any water rescue at the Rio Grande after the death of National Guard expert Bishop Evans in the same area last month.

Gadget Clock investigated the Texas Military Department and Governor Greg Abbott’s office about the order not to assist in the rescue of the water.

Evans, 22, went missing on April 22 while trying to rescue two migrants who “appear to have drowned while crossing the river illegally from Mexico to the United States,” according to officials.