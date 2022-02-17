Migrant encounters on southern border increase in January, almost double numbers from 2021: Court docs



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

According to a court filing obtained by Gadget Clock, encounters with immigrants on the U.S. southern border increased in January and the number of encounters has nearly doubled since January 2021.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 153,941 immigrant encounters in January 2022. As of January 2021, there have been 78,414 immigrant encounters

Clashes of migrants on southern border escalate again in December: Court Docs

The court filing also found that 62,573 immigrants were released into the United States in January. In December 2021, there were 178,840 migrant encounters, and in November, 173,620, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

Schumer joins dozens of Democrats to urge the Biden administration to end Title 42 to end deportation to Haiti

Under heading 42, the Trump-era health order, which used limited powers to expedite the expulsion of immigrants to the southern border, expelled 78,486 immigrants. 6,775 migrants have been evacuated or repatriated under Title 8.

More than 100 lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, signed a letter to Biden, urging him to stop using the title 42 public health protections to expel immigrants, as well as urging the administration to stop deporting immigrants to Haiti.

“The time has come to reverse the strict immigration policies of the United States, especially the policies introduced under the Trump administration, such as the use of Title 42, which evade our humanitarian obligations,” the letter said. “In addition to halting evacuations in areas such as Haiti facing serious insecurity, we urge you to take steps to address the systematic challenges facing equal treatment of black migrants.”

Adam Shaw of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.