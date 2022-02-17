World

Migrant encounters on southern border increase in January, almost double numbers from 2021: Court docs

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Migrant encounters on southern border increase in January, almost double numbers from 2021: Court docs
Written by admin
Migrant encounters on southern border increase in January, almost double numbers from 2021: Court docs

Migrant encounters on southern border increase in January, almost double numbers from 2021: Court docs

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

According to a court filing obtained by Gadget Clock, encounters with immigrants on the U.S. southern border increased in January and the number of encounters has nearly doubled since January 2021.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 153,941 immigrant encounters in January 2022. As of January 2021, there have been 78,414 immigrant encounters

Clashes of migrants on southern border escalate again in December: Court Docs

File photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents monitor single-adult male detainees at the Border Patrol Station in McAllen, Texas, USA, July 12, 2019.

File photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents monitor single-adult male detainees at the Border Patrol Station in McAllen, Texas, USA, July 12, 2019.
(Reuters / Veronica G. Cardinas // File photo)

The court filing also found that 62,573 immigrants were released into the United States in January. In December 2021, there were 178,840 migrant encounters, and in November, 173,620, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

Schumer joins dozens of Democrats to urge the Biden administration to end Title 42 to end deportation to Haiti

U.S. Customs and Border Protection patrols in Nogales, Arizona. An immigrant who tried to flee from Texas Border Patrol agents died in custody, the agency said Friday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection patrols in Nogales, Arizona. An immigrant who tried to flee from Texas Border Patrol agents died in custody, the agency said Friday.
(Stephanie Bennett / Gadget Clock)

Under heading 42, the Trump-era health order, which used limited powers to expedite the expulsion of immigrants to the southern border, expelled 78,486 immigrants. 6,775 migrants have been evacuated or repatriated under Title 8.

Mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents spot Haitian migrants on the shores of the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas on September 20, 2021, as seen from Ciudad Akuna, Mexico.

Mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents spot Haitian migrants on the shores of the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas on September 20, 2021, as seen from Ciudad Akuna, Mexico.
(Photo by John Moore / Getty Images)

READ Also  Bronx fire: 10 injured in fire at University Heights apartment building

More than 100 lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, signed a letter to Biden, urging him to stop using the title 42 public health protections to expel immigrants, as well as urging the administration to stop deporting immigrants to Haiti.

“The time has come to reverse the strict immigration policies of the United States, especially the policies introduced under the Trump administration, such as the use of Title 42, which evade our humanitarian obligations,” the letter said. “In addition to halting evacuations in areas such as Haiti facing serious insecurity, we urge you to take steps to address the systematic challenges facing equal treatment of black migrants.”

Adam Shaw of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

#Migrant #encounters #southern #border #increase #January #double #numbers #Court #docs

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Paterson, N.J. Pulls Off Successful ‘Winter Wonderland Light Show’ – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment