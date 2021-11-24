Migrants Feared Dead After Boat Capsizes in English Channel

PARIS – A boat carrying migrants trying to reach Britain capsized in the English Channel off the coast of France on Wednesday, killing “several people”, according to French officials.

Gerald Darmanin, Minister of the Interior of France, Said on Twitter He was on his way to the scene, near the shores of Calais. He criticized the “criminal nature of the smugglers who organized the crossing.”

“The shipwreck in the Channel is a tragedy,” said Jean Costex, the prime minister. Said on Twitter. More than 20 people have been killed in the crash, according to French media reports, while others put the number at 27. It was not immediately possible to confirm these reports.

Local maritime officials said they immediately dispatched rescue ships and helicopters after a fishing boat signaled several people were missing at sea off the coast of Calais.