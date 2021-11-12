Migrants in Peril, and Raw Emotions, in a Volatile European Border Standoff



The Iraqi embassy in Moscow announced on Thursday that it would organize a repatriation of stranded citizens in Belarus who want to return home, an offer most of those who risked their lives to flee for thousands of dollars are unlikely to accept. That country.

The border has been closed for cars and pedestrians, but freight trains carrying Belarusian goods, their main export, potash fertilizer, still go to Europe, prompting some to call for a halt to all traffic at the border.

“We are warning Europe, and yet they are threatening to close the border,” Mr Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Belarusian state news agency. “What if you shut off the natural gas going there? I would recommend that Poles, Lithuanians and other ignorant people think before they speak.

The death of a 14-year-old Kurdish boy could not be confirmed as soldiers sealed the border zone with the help of news outlets and aid workers. According to the Polish website OKO.press, the boy’s body was taken away overnight by Belarusian security services.

The crisis threatens to trap countries across Eastern Europe, including Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, whose airlines have accused migrants of playing into Mr Lukashenko by flying to the Belarusian capital, Minsk. The European Union said earlier this week that it was considering “blacklisting third-country airlines involved in human trafficking”.

Turkey’s foreign ministry on Thursday reacted angrily to allegations that Turkish Airlines had escalated the crisis by operating flights to Minsk. Turkey, which has played no role in the crisis and has hosted millions of Syrian refugees, said in a statement that “Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are one of the countries that understands the test very well, and it is.” Full support from his allies. “

At the Warsaw Roundabout, Roman Damowski, a pre-World War II nationalist leader who has been criticized by critics as an anti-critic, rallied in a sea of ​​red and white Polish flags. National anthem A small group of young people trampled the rainbow flag outside a nearby subway station, near stalls selling books denouncing the Holocaust and celebrating European fascist leaders such as Frederico Franco of Spain.