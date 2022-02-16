Migrants on Mexico’s southern border sew mouths shut as they demand passage to US



Immigrants on Mexico’s southern border closed their mouths on Tuesday to persuade the Mexican government to allow them to enter, so they could travel north and try to enter the United States.

Reuters reports that about a dozen migrants, mainly from Central and South America, sewed their lips with needles and plastic yarn, leaving a small space for drinking liquids. They also used alcohol to remove blood from the stitches.

Only 59% of single adults expelled by Border Patrol through Heading 42 in December

The protest took place in Tapachula, a border town with Guatemala, where thousands of migrants are waiting for permission to enter the country and cross into the United States, the outlet said.

“We hope the National Migration Institute will see that they are shedding blood, they are human beings,” one of the protesters, Irinio Mujica, told Reuters.

Immigrants who are making their way to the southern border will often have to walk through multiple countries to reach the United States as their preferred destination for seeking asylum.

The Mexican government said in a statement that it was “concerned” that the measures were taken with the consent and support of those who claim to represent them, with the intention of putting pressure on the authorities.

It says it prioritizes vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, victims of crime, the elderly and the disabled.

Immigrants from a wide range of countries are trying to enter the United States as the Biden administration withdraws border security and policies during the Trump administration.

Recently, the United States has seen more immigrants from countries such as Nicaragua, Brazil, Cuba, and Venezuela. The number of Nicaraguans rose from 1,930 in March to 15,298 in December. The number of encounters in Brazil rose from 3,995 in March to 7,924 in December, and the number of Cubans rose from 2,556 in March to 24,819 in December.

A total of 178,840 immigrants were confronted at the southern border of the United States in December.