World

Migrants on Mexico’s southern border sew mouths shut as they demand passage to US

38 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Migrants on Mexico’s southern border sew mouths shut as they demand passage to US
Written by admin
Migrants on Mexico’s southern border sew mouths shut as they demand passage to US

Migrants on Mexico’s southern border sew mouths shut as they demand passage to US

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Immigrants on Mexico’s southern border closed their mouths on Tuesday to persuade the Mexican government to allow them to enter, so they could travel north and try to enter the United States.

Reuters reports that about a dozen migrants, mainly from Central and South America, sewed their lips with needles and plastic yarn, leaving a small space for drinking liquids. They also used alcohol to remove blood from the stitches.

Only 59% of single adults expelled by Border Patrol through Heading 42 in December

On February 15, 2022, during a protest in Tapachula, Mexico, demanding free transit through the country, an immigrant started a hunger strike by sewing his face (Reuters / Jose Torres)

On February 15, 2022, during a protest in Tapachula, Mexico, demanding free transit through the country, an immigrant started a hunger strike by sewing his face (Reuters / Jose Torres)

The protest took place in Tapachula, a border town with Guatemala, where thousands of migrants are waiting for permission to enter the country and cross into the United States, the outlet said.

“We hope the National Migration Institute will see that they are shedding blood, they are human beings,” one of the protesters, Irinio Mujica, told Reuters.

Immigrants who are making their way to the southern border will often have to walk through multiple countries to reach the United States as their preferred destination for seeking asylum.

The Mexican government said in a statement that it was “concerned” that the measures were taken with the consent and support of those who claim to represent them, with the intention of putting pressure on the authorities.

The protest took place in Tapachula, a border town with Guatemala, where thousands of migrants are waiting to be allowed to enter the country and cross into the United States. (Reuters / Jose Torres)

The protest took place in Tapachula, a border town with Guatemala, where thousands of migrants are waiting to be allowed to enter the country and cross into the United States. (Reuters / Jose Torres)

READ Also  Alaska GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan grills Biden FCC nominee Gigi Sohn over alleged bias

It says it prioritizes vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, victims of crime, the elderly and the disabled.

Immigrants from a wide range of countries are trying to enter the United States as the Biden administration withdraws border security and policies during the Trump administration.

Recently, the United States has seen more immigrants from countries such as Nicaragua, Brazil, Cuba, and Venezuela. The number of Nicaraguans rose from 1,930 in March to 15,298 in December. The number of encounters in Brazil rose from 3,995 in March to 7,924 in December, and the number of Cubans rose from 2,556 in March to 24,819 in December.

A total of 178,840 immigrants were confronted at the southern border of the United States in December.

#Migrants #Mexicos #southern #border #sew #mouths #shut #demand #passage

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Ways to save as grocery prices soar

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment