Migrants Say Belarusians Took Them to E.U. Border and Supplied Wire Cutters

Sulemania, Iraq – The sudden influx of migrants from the Middle East into Belarus, now the epicenter of the political crisis in Europe, was not an accident.

The Belarussian government relaxed visa requirements in August, with Iraqi travel agents saying the flight to Europe was more interesting than the dangerous sea crossing from Turkey to Greece.

This led to the expansion of state-owned airlines and later actively aided migrants from the capital, Minsk, to the borders of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

And the Belarussian security forces instructed them how to get to the EU countries, even giving them wire cutters and axes to cut through the border fences.