Migrants Say Belarusians Took Them to E.U. Border and Supplied Wire Cutters
Sulemania, Iraq – The sudden influx of migrants from the Middle East into Belarus, now the epicenter of the political crisis in Europe, was not an accident.
The Belarussian government relaxed visa requirements in August, with Iraqi travel agents saying the flight to Europe was more interesting than the dangerous sea crossing from Turkey to Greece.
This led to the expansion of state-owned airlines and later actively aided migrants from the capital, Minsk, to the borders of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.
And the Belarussian security forces instructed them how to get to the EU countries, even giving them wire cutters and axes to cut through the border fences.
The move, which has been hailed by European leaders as a cynical move to “arm” migrants in an effort to punish Europe, has opened the door for desperate people to flee the region, which is plagued by instability and high unemployment.
Now, with thousands of people stranded or hiding at the border in frozen conditions, the European Union does not want or clarify the situation, the country that lured them in the first place.
Human recruitment has turned cities like Sulaymaniyah in Iraq’s Kurdistan region into crowded ports for migrants eager to travel to Europe for expensive and risky opportunities for a better life.
As word spread on social media that Belarus had offered a route to Europe, the number of migrants increased.
Mala Rawaz, a travel agent in Sulaymaniyah, said they were selling about 100 packages a week for trips to Belarus. The package included air fares through third countries, transit accommodation and Belarusian visas.
Briar Muhammad, a 25-year-old man, was selling warm clothes at a market in the city on Thursday.
“Good clothes for Belarus!” He screamed, holding a thick acrylic sweater and winter jacket out of a cardboard box. “For the ice of Belarus!”
While young families in Iraq are building their homes as collateral to raise money for travel, Belarus’s dictator, Alexander G. There was evidence that Lukashenko was planning a migration to create a crisis for the European Union.
Belarusian state-owned airline Belavia had extended flights from the Middle East to Minsk, European officials said. According to the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Belarusian authorities facilitated the issuance of visas through the state-owned travel agency Tsentracourt.
The migrants, who arrived in Minsk, were housed in at least three government-owned hotels, said Frank Vyakorka, a senior adviser to Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks and Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Sikhanuskaya.
Mr Pabrix said Belarusian intelligence agents were involved in moving migrants across the border and that military buses were being used.
Many Iraqi migrants say Belarusian security forces have provided them with tools to break through fences on the Polish border.
Iraqi Kurdish Bayar Avat, who was stranded on the Belarusian border, said Belarusian guards had helped his group reach the border by showing them a route across the official border and had emerged near a cut in the border fence.
“Belarusian police guided us through the jungle, then instructed us to take them into the jungle to keep us from crossing the official border,” he said.
On Thursday, a Belarusian soldier over the phone heard Iraqi Kurds order a group of 400 to 500 migrants from the Lithuanian border to be directed to the Polish border.
“Everyone who lives here goes to Brest,” the soldier told him in broken English, referring to the Belarusian city on the Polish border, as there were many migrants on the Lithuanian border.
When some migrants tried to leave the cold jungle to return to Minsk, many were pushed back by Belarusian guards and stranded at the border, he said.
European officials say the measures were taken by Mr. The sanctions are part of a retaliatory effort against the European Union after Lukashenko claimed victory in the disputed 2020 election.
“Lukashenko’s rhetoric, visa policy and the sudden influx of immigrants this summer point to the involvement of the Belarusian state and travel agencies,” said Gustav Grecel, Berlin-based senior policy colleague at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
On Friday, in an effort to avert a crisis, several airlines took steps to limit the number of people traveling to Belarus from the Middle East. Travel agents in Iraq say Turkey and Iran began canceling Minsk tickets for Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni travelers on Thursday, and the government barred travel agents from selling transit tickets to Belarus earlier this week.
But it didn’t matter much to desperate Iraqis, who were already looking for alternative routes via Dubai, the UAE.
“I have heard that the situation in Belarus is not good, but I have to go because there is no life, no job opportunities, no human rights, no equality and no justice, no happiness,” said Amar Karwan, carpenter. Those who went to the travel agency in Sulaymaniyah on Thursday with three friends to buy tickets were hoping to find them in Belarus.
Mr Caravan, who turned 20 on Thursday, had borrowed $ 3,500 from a relative for the trip. He said the group was not bothered by the travel agent’s warning that tickets were not refundable via Iran and Turkey and that there was no guarantee that they would go to Belarus.
Understand the Belarus-Poland border crisis
The migration crisis. Be aware that the gathering of migrants on the eastern border of the European Union has created growing barriers between Belarus and the European Union:
Funnily enough, Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, considered the largest source of migrants, is considered the country’s most stable and secure region.
Like many of his parents who were exiled under Saddam Hussein, Iraqis are not fleeing the Kurdish war or genocide this time. They are looking for a future that the relative peace of the country has not provided them.
Despite the external prosperity of Iraqi Kurdistan, young people are particularly frustrated by the lack of jobs and the corruption, oppression and tribal conflicts that often override the legal system.
They are borrowing for the trip and borrowing from family members.
The crisis has pushed up the price of a Belarusian visa, which used to cost around $ 90 and now costs around $ 1,200. Most immigrants say they pay around $ 3,000 for a package including visa, airfare and a few days’ stay.
Many immigrants deposit thousands of dollars in currency transfer shops and send them to smugglers who promise to bring them to the border. Many said the smuggling fee was about $ 3,000. But often, the migrants say, the smugglers do nothing more than tell them which way to go through the dense jungle.
On Friday, Mr. Caravan, wearing a new olive-green winter jacket and gloves, left home to take a taxi to the airport in Erbil, four hours away.
Mr. Caravan’s mother and two sisters stood at the gate weeping as they watched him leave for Suleimania. His father put Iraqi dinars in his hand and waited until the taxi door closed before wiping away tears.
“I feel terrible,” said his mother, Byron Omar. “He is my only child. What will he do if I stop him? He says to me, ‘Can you guarantee me a house, a car, a life, a marriage?’ I can’t stop him. “
Later that day, Mr. Caravan’s flights to Tehran and Istanbul were canceled. He was waiting in Erbil to be booked again via Dubai.
The situation is serious for those who have already entered Belarus. On the Lithuanian border, several thousand migrants were pushed over a razor-wire fence, preventing them from advancing or retreating.
According to videos sent by the migrants, families with young men and children who had been walking through the deep forest all day were trapped in makeshift camps, burning wood to try to stay warm. Some had small pop-up tents, while others buried themselves in sleeping bags on frozen ground.
At least nine migrants have died in Belarus in the past two weeks, mostly due to exposure.
“We have food and water but not enough,” said an Iraqi Kurd, who was nicknamed “Bahadino”. He sent videos showing pregnant women and children, some of whom are disabled.
He also sent a video of himself and a small group of immigrants, politely holding a cardboard sign that read “Poland – Sorry”.
“Today we apologize to the European Union and Poland,” he said. “You know, because we came to the border and we broke through the border fence. We’re sorry about that. “
But he did not apologize for trying to move to Europe. He said he had no plans to return to Iraq.
Jane Araf Sulaymaniyah, Iraq and Ilian Peltier From Brussels. Sangar Khalil And Barzan Jabar Contributed to the report by Sulemania.
