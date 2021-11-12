Migrants Say They Face Abuse on Both Sides of Belarus Border

[Follow live news updates on the crisis at the Poland and Belarus border.]

SULEMANIYA, Iraq – Belarus police punched Hazar, 37, in the head before pushing him across the border into Lithuania this week, he said. But that was only the beginning of his test.

On the Lithuanian side, police called in a group of commandos who took him and his friends away and began beating them with sticks and plastic cables, with stun guns. In a video call from Minsk, he put on a shirt to show deep bruises on his side and back.

“They said, ‘You have no right to come to our country,'” he said, speaking in Kurdish through an interpreter. He said, ‘You are polluting our country.’

Hajar, an Iraqi Kurd who is desperately trying to get into the European Union, said he would not publish his last name for fear of repercussions from Belarusian and Lithuanian authorities.