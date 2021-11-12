Migrants Say They Face Abuse on Both Sides of Belarus Border
[Follow live news updates on the crisis at the Poland and Belarus border.]
SULEMANIYA, Iraq – Belarus police punched Hazar, 37, in the head before pushing him across the border into Lithuania this week, he said. But that was only the beginning of his test.
On the Lithuanian side, police called in a group of commandos who took him and his friends away and began beating them with sticks and plastic cables, with stun guns. In a video call from Minsk, he put on a shirt to show deep bruises on his side and back.
“They said, ‘You have no right to come to our country,'” he said, speaking in Kurdish through an interpreter. He said, ‘You are polluting our country.’
Hajar, an Iraqi Kurd who is desperately trying to get into the European Union, said he would not publish his last name for fear of repercussions from Belarusian and Lithuanian authorities.
He said black-clad and masked commandos took the migrants’ phones and videotaped the Kurds, warning that they would be beaten worse if they returned.
Hajar returned across the border to Minsk to handle his injuries at a budget hotel in which he said immigrants were being charged $ 100 per night for not reporting their expired visas to authorities.
Two days later, he said, Belarusian police forced them to cross the border again, but he was too scared to cross.
Hazar, who spent $ 6,000 to travel to Turkey and then to Belarus, said he was fleeing a tribal conflict in Iraq that had put his life in danger. A single father, he hopes to move to Britain to earn money to send his 14-year-old son and his ailing mother back.
He said he would try to cross the border again.
He said, “Even if I die, I want to cross.
In the city of Sulaymaniyah in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, journalist Reben Sirwan said he had also traveled to Belarus, where he was pushed and beaten by Belarussian police officers because they had deported him last week.
“They hit me on the steps of the plane and took my phone because I was reporting directly,” he said.
Mr. Sirvan, 29, said he had received threats about work in Kurdistan and planned to apply for asylum in Belarus. But instead of hearing his claim, Belarusian authorities put him on a plane – not to Iraq but to Syria. In Syria, police detained him for four days before allowing him to return to Iraq, he said.
“Belarus, Poland and Lithuania are playing with the people,” he said. “They move them up, down, left and right. They hurt them, beat them, stole their phones and took their money. “
Sangar Khalil and Barzan Jabbar contributed to the report.
#Migrants #Face #Abuse #Sides #Belarus #Border
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.