Migrants snap selfies at border after crossing into US



First in Fox: Immigrants who crossed the southern border into the United States have been seen taking selfies in front of the unfinished border wall, as the crisis continues to escalate.

Gadget Clock Digital traveled to Uma, Arizona on Monday and Tuesday with several members of the House Oversight Committee to look into the ongoing crisis on the southern border.

During a night visit to the Yuma border, a pair of migrants were seen taking selfies while two border patrol agents were watching over an extended hundred migrants across the Yuma border as they waited for the bus to arrive.

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Gadget Clock Digital during the car survey that selfies would help cartels advertise their services.

“They use them to show everyone, ‘Look? Look. See how easy it was,'” Jude said. “‘These people are happy. Give me $ 1,000, and you can be happy too.”

Judd Biden dismissed the administration’s report on illegal immigrants being given taxpayer-funded free smartphones as “one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard.” The Biden administration says the phones are used to track immigrants leaving the United States

The president of the National Border Patrol Council noted that former President Trump “fought illegal immigration” but said that President Biden’s border policies were helping the cartels succeed in their criminal activities.

“The cartels are able to … they advertise their services based on our policy,” Jude said. “And the main thing they advertise is: cross the border illegally, you’re still going to be released. Pay us thousands of dollars, we’ll get you there. And then we’ll teach you what to say if you want to be released.” . “

“And it’s all policy-driven,” Jude added.

House Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Comer, R-Kai. Mentioned that one of the immigrants was also seen carrying a Louis Vuitton bag and the selfies show that immigrants are not afraid to break American law.

“It shows a lack of fear. They are breaking the law, they have come here illegally,” Comer said. “But they’re still taking selfies on their Apple phones with their Louis Vuitton purses and Nike shoes, and they’re ready for their next trip.”

“There is no consequence with the Biden administration, and it will only lead to more illegal immigrants to the United States, which will lead to more drugs and more crime and more human trafficking,” Comer continued.

Arizona Representative Paul Gosser, who owns parts of Yuma in the district, has accused the Biden administration of deliberately creating a southern border crisis.

“It’s intentional,” Gosher told Gadget Clock Digital in the car. “These people who are coming are dependent on the government, and this is the administration, the lack of rule of law from chaos to illegal immigration from Kovid – that’s part of their plan.”

Representative Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday morning about his thoughts on seeing immigrants at the border, saying some immigrants might be better off.

“Hundreds and thousands of people who came during the day without question, all paid $ 5,000 to $ 8,000 and if they came from a country outside of South America: $ 30,000,” Sessions said.

The Texas Republicans continued, “It’s a rush to get here.” “They are the people of power, they are the people of money, and they are coming to overwhelm our great nation.”

“This is the administration and the Democrats, their agenda is to allow open borders, and this will be done to the detriment of American children and American cities,” Sessions added.

In addition, migrants from Cuba, Uzbekistan, India, Bangladesh, and several other countries crossed the unfinished portion of the barrier, waiting on the US side of the partially-complete border wall.

The House Oversight Republican Trip comes after Biden announced the end of the Trump-era Title 42 policy.

Five Senate Democrats have signed a bill whose title extends beyond the May 42 sunset date, indicating inter-party opposition to the president’s border policy.

The order was implemented by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 epidemic, and has been used by both the Trump and Biden administrations to expel most immigrants quickly across the border.

The CDC announced last week that it would end the order on May 23, immediately raising fears on both sides of the corridor, including the Biden administration, that it would lead to an increase in immigration across the border – already at the top of the huge scale. Numbers are being encountered every day by border patrols.

Adam Shaw of Gadget Clock Digital contributed to the report.