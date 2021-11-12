Migration and Experimentation: What Led to Australia’s Coffee Culture

Australia letter Our Australia Bureau has a weekly newspaper. Sign up To receive by email.

A few years ago, when I was thinking of moving to the United States, some friends joked that I had to be wary of their awful coffee.

As a person accustomed to the standards set by the Melbourne Cafe, I remember thinking: This is not so bad, right? I’m sure it might be a little low quality, but you can’t confuse a flat white too much.

Then I got there, took a sip of their favorite brown drink and I realized it was really that bad.

Australian Coffee has become a global phenomenon, as evidenced by the flattering white people our delegation recently gave at the COP26 meeting, which has been a resounding success. (Unlike the rest of Australia’s performance at the weather peak).