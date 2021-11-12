Migration and Experimentation: What Led to Australia’s Coffee Culture
A few years ago, when I was thinking of moving to the United States, some friends joked that I had to be wary of their awful coffee.
As a person accustomed to the standards set by the Melbourne Cafe, I remember thinking: This is not so bad, right? I’m sure it might be a little low quality, but you can’t confuse a flat white too much.
Then I got there, took a sip of their favorite brown drink and I realized it was really that bad.
Australian Coffee has become a global phenomenon, as evidenced by the flattering white people our delegation recently gave at the COP26 meeting, which has been a resounding success. (Unlike the rest of Australia’s performance at the weather peak).
In the last decade or two, Aussie-run cafes have popped up all over the world. Our coffee is slowly being adopted by Americans. In 2015, Starbucks began selling “Australian-style” flat blondes, sparking a heated debate over whether it originated in Australia or New Zealand.
Our coffee culture, especially in places like Melbourne, is world class. The story of how it evolved speaks volumes about both our immigrant past and our desire to go our own way instead of following tradition.
According to historians, this began after World War II, when Italian immigrants brought with them espresso machines and European cafe culture.
Andrew May, a historian at the University of Melbourne, said in an email: “The introduction of espresso coffee in the 1950s is remembered by many as an important link between the past and the cosmopolitan present.”
But he did not want to land it too soon, he said. “There was still a lot of racism about Italian immigrants. So it was burning really slowly, and the next wave of rejuvenation and softening within the city since the early 1980’s – a new wave of bohemian cafes – gave coffee another significant boost. “
Our love of velvet, milk coffee came from the marriage of Italian espresso and from the existing British tradition of drinking tea and instant coffee with milk. Bruno Myolo, president of the Australian Specialty Coffee Association, said: “We have perfected the milk side of coffee because we are a milk-drinking nation.
And how did Australian coffee get to the next level? Because the barista and roster are willing to push the boundaries, always experiment and refine, he said. “We’re new and young and always asking questions about every part of the puzzle.”
The desire to mix-and-match and experiment is a running theme in Australian food culture, said Emma Felton, a sociologist at Queensland University of Technology.
“You see countries like France or any European country and they are more hidden. Their culture is more rigid, so they don’t have much experimentation, especially with their food. “
“As a nation of immigrants, we don’t have to be so accommodating,” she said. “We really pick and choose from around the world.”
At home, Australians do not consider themselves to be an introverted nation of coffee, she added, but we are usually the defaults, because of the high quality we are accustomed to.
