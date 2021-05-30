Mika Singh challenges KRK; here’s how the latter REACTED





Singer Mika Singh not too long ago took a dig at self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan's authorized tussle with actor Salman Khan. Mika supported Salman and made statements in opposition to KRK and referred to as him 'donkey' and a 'scared mouse'.

Nicely, on Saturday, Mika responded to a fan's tweet in Punjabi and wrote, "He solely picks on the comfortable folks in Bollywood. He will not mess together with his daddy. Inform my son to unblock me, please. I'm not Karan Johar or Anurag Kashyap. I'm his daddy."

Check out his tweets:

????? eh sirf Bollywood ch first rate well-known and comfortable lokkan nal pange lainda… par Baap nal nahi lega… please mere bete ko bolo mujhe unblock kare please ????????.. I’m not @karanjohar or @anuragkashyap72 … mai iska papa hu.. https://t.co/7Rqc2nNMz6 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) May 29, 2021

Mika in an interview stated that Salman did proper when he slapped KRK with a defamation lawsuit. “Meri taraf se koi case-vase nahi hoga, seedha jhaapad hoga,” he stated. “KRK itna bada chuha hai, woh apni bil se bahar nahi niklega, kyuki usse pata hai jaise hello woh bahar niklega usse jhaapad padne waale hain (He’s a mouse, hiding in his gap. He is aware of the second he comes out he’ll get attacked).”

Nicely now KRK has tweeted with out naming anybody and lashed out at a ‘chirkut singer’. KRK even claimed that the singer was in search of publicity. “Now a Chirkut Singer needs to leap in the matter to get publicity. However I gained’t give him. Kood Beta, Jitna Koodna Hai. Tujhe Toh Bhav Bilkul Nahi Doonga! Kyonki Teri Aukaat Hello Nahi Hai (Son, get excited all you need. I cannot offer you consideration in any respect since you do not need stature for it),” KRK tweeted.

For the uninitiated, KRK is being sued for defamation by Salman Khan. KRK has even stated that the lawsuit is because of his unfavorable assessment of Radhe: Your Most Needed Bhai. The assertion learn, “Mr. Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a sequence of tweets and movies alleging that Mr. Salman Khan has sued him for defamation as a result of the Defendant reviewed the movie, Radhe. That is incorrect.”

