Mika Singh Warns KRK I Am Your Daddy, Not Karan Johar or Anurag Kashyap, Announces Diss Song



Mumbai: Singer Mika Singh and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan have been engaged in a disagreement on Twitter ever because the singer sided with Salman Khan over a defamation case. Now, Mika has mentioned that he received’t be simply pushed round. On Saturday, Mika responded to a fan in Punjabi and wrote, “He solely picks on the delicate folks in Bollywood. He received’t mess along with his daddy. Inform my son to unblock me please. I am not Karan Johar or Anurag Kashyap. I am his daddy.” Additionally Learn – KRK Calls Mika Singh ‘Chirkut Singer’ After Latter Says That He Is ‘Gadha’ Over Defamation Case

😂😂😂😂😂 eh sirf Bollywood ch first rate well-known and delicate lokkan nal pange lainda… par Baap nal nahi lega… please mere bete ko bolo mujhe unblock kare please 🙏🙏🙏🙏🤣🤣😂😂.. I’m not @karanjohar or @anuragkashyap72 … mai iska papa hu.. https://t.co/7Rqc2nNMz6 Additionally Learn – KRK Calls Salman Khan’s Legal professionals ‘Liars’, Tweets That Defamation Case is For Radhe And Nothing Else — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) May 29, 2021 Additionally Learn – KRK Faces Defamation Case For Saying ‘Salman Khan is Corrupt’ And NOT For Reviewing Radhe | Official Assertion

He additionally tweeted, “Kon kon wait kar raha hai for my upcoming music. #Barkingdog … Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of pleasure that includes…@kamaalrkhan … Coming quickly:)”

Kon kon wait kar raha hai for my upcoming music. #Barkingdog … 😂😂😂 that includes…@kamaalrkhan … Coming quickly:) https://t.co/N2Z3bi8C5L — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) May 29, 2021

The feud escalated when Mika in an interview mentioned to Bollywood Spy, “I am stunned that Salman bhai waited so lengthy to file a case in opposition to him. Donkeys like him ought to be tamed as quickly as attainable… He all the time makes private assaults, which is flawed.” Reacting to it, KRK tweeted, “Now a Chirkut Singer desires to leap within the matter to get publicity. However I received’t give him. Kood Beta, Jitna Koodna Hai. Tujhe Toh Bhav Bilkul Nahi Doonga! Kyonki Teri Aukaat Hello Nahi Hai (Son, get excited all you need. I won’t offer you consideration in any respect since you shouldn’t have the stature for it)”

In the meantime, KRK has been sued by Salman for defamation. Whereas KRK claimed that the lawsuit is a results of a nasty assessment of Radhe: Your Most Wished Bhai, Salman’s attorneys mentioned that it’s a response to KRK’s allegations of corruption and cash laundering in opposition to the actor. After being despatched a defamation case by Salman’s staff, he requested veteran screenwriter Salim Khan to make his son withdraw the case. He additional mentioned that he won’t assessment Salman’s movies sooner or later, claiming that the actor was ‘getting an excessive amount of affected’ by his assessment. Nonetheless, later he deleted the tweets and adjusted his stance. He wrote on Twitter, “Usually I don’t assessment the movie if producer-director or actor of the movie asks me to not assessment it. However Now if this man will request me, or even contact my ft additionally, nonetheless I will assessment his every movie and every music. Satyamev Jayate! Jai Hind!”