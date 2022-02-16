Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin fastest in training ahead of Olympic combined race

14 seconds ago
Mikaela Shifrin set the fastest time for a landing training session on Wednesday to prepare for the Olympic Alpine.

The two-time Olympic champion has so far failed to win a medal at the Beijing Games, the giants have skied out in slalom and slalom – the two events in which they have won gold medals – and are ninth in the Super-Wins and 18th on Tuesday.

The next is Thursday’s combined race, which adds time from a downhill race and a slalom race.

Shifrin is joint world champion and has won silver at the 2018 Pyongyang Games event.

Mikaela Shifrin of the United States skied out in the first race of the women's slalom at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 2022 in Yanqing District, Beijing. (AP Photo / Robert F. Bucati)

The 26-year-old Shifrin is much less experienced in landing but finished Wednesday’s training session 0.93 seconds ahead of Wendy Holdener of Switzerland.

“I mean, of course everyone thought Mikaela would have a medal by now but that shouldn’t be a bad thing,” said Holdener, who won bronze in the slalom last week from Pyongyang to add his silver to that event.

“It shows that skiing is a really tough sport. You have to perform every day, you don’t know what the course is like, what the slope is like, so it’s really hard. I guess that’s the reason.”

Holden’s Shiffrin and his Swiss teammate Michelle Gisin have won bronze in the Alpine in Pyongyang.

Jisin is in fourth place, one second behind Shifrin on Wednesday. Esther Ledeka was third, behind Shifrin at 0.94.

After successfully defending her gold at the Snowboarding’s parallel giant Slalom, Ledeca is trying to win its second event in a row at the Olympics.

Only 14 skiers attended the training session on Wednesday, with 12 opting out of the starting list.

