Mikaela Shiffrin finishes 2nd in super-G: ‘I just enjoyed skiing’



After a stressful and surprisingly difficult Beijing Olympics, Mikaela Shifrin is happy to enjoy her skiing again.

That approach paid off on Saturday as Shifrin took a clear lead in the overall position at the World Cup, finishing second in a hard-fought super-win won by future Roman Miradoli.

It was an impressive return to form on a steep, twisted course in the American star’s first run after poor results at the Winter Olympics, with no medals in six events.

“I really appreciate it over the last few weeks,” said Schiffrin, who congratulated tennis great Roger Federer on the side of the course, whose home is near the Langerhead course.

Defending overall champions Shifrin and Petra Vlohva started the tie on points after 29 World Cup events this season, with eight remaining this month.

Volova finished 18th, a huge 3.31 seconds behind, skiing just before Shiffrin, who took advantage of a clear run 0.38 behind the French leader.

Volova is 67 points behind Shifrin in the overall position, who is a three-time overall champion. Their duo will start again in a huge slalom on Sunday.

“It’s really great today, it’s definitely a positive thing, but I don’t want to go ahead on my own,” Schiffern warned. “I finally enjoyed skiing for a day.”

“I think I was really scared to be with my team,” he said. “The last few weeks, not because of the Olympics but of course a big part of it, it was just heavy. Everything felt really heavy in my mind and in my heart.”

Five of the first 10 top starters failed to complete the course on a bright, cold day, and Miradoli found a near-perfect fast line at No. 8 Bib.

New Olympic champion Lara Gutt-Behrami finished third in the Super-G, trailing 0.6 behind Miradoli, who finished the first podium of her career.

“It’s a crazy day. It’s like a gift for everything I’ve done before,” said Miradoli, who will turn 28 next week. It was the best result of its fifth result in more than 120 previous World Cups until Saturday, and not more than three years ago.

Another winner on Saturday was Federica Brigonon, who won the season-wide Super-G title despite trailing by more than two seconds in ninth place.

The 2020 overall champion, Brignon, has scored enough points to increase his lead to more than 100 points in the disciplinary standings over his Italian teammate Elena Cartoni. Skid out as one of the early cartoonists.

The final Super-G of the season takes place on March 17 during the final meeting of the World Cup in Corchevale, France.

“I can stay in the finals and be free and enjoy my race,” said Brignon, who also chatted with Federer after his race.

Shifrin said the racers only saw television near Start Hat and realized that Federer was waiting for them at the bottom of the hill.

“Everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, we need to ski really fast!'” He said. “It’s pretty surreal to see him watching a ski race here and it’s so exciting for us.”