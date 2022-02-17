Mikaela Shiffrin fires back at critics following disappointing Olympics run: ‘It’s not always easy’



American skiing sensation Mikaela Shifrin on Thursday reminded the world that she can stay down now, but she is not out.

Shifrin competed in five individual races and finished with three “Dead Not Finish” marks and a medal. After speaking to reporters about his latest failure, he turned to critics in a lengthy statement.

“Well kids … feed them what you want to feed them. Self-pity, sadness … the turkeys let you down. There will always be turkeys. Or there will be turkeys. Or get up, again. Again. Again. Again. Again. Again. Again. Again. , “He wrote.

“Get up because you can, because you like what you do when you are not infected by people who have so much apparent hatred towards you. Just get up. It’s not always easy, but it’s not the end of the world to fail. Fail twice. Fail 5 times. At the Olympics (Enter me …)

“Why am I coming back again and again? God knows it hurts more than feeling good lately. I came back today because those first 9 turns were spectacular, really heaven. That’s where I want to be and I’m stubborn as s- so let’s go Tomorrow I will go for some team event training, and on Saturday the final alpine race of the Olympics. “

Sheffrin told reporters he was “not afraid” of what critical words might come his way.

“There’s going to be a whole mess here … people saying how I’ve failed miserably in these last few weeks in real counting moments,” said the two-time gold medalist. “It’s really weird, but I’m not scared right now. Maybe it’s because I don’t have the mental strength to give anymore.”

Shiffrin came to the Olympics in 2014 and 2018 as one of the favorites, including gold and several World Championship gold under his belt. He also topped the World Cup standings.

Shifrin has one final competition for a potential medal – the Team Alpine event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.