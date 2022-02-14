World

Mikaela Shiffrin Plans to Compete in Downhill Event – Gadget Clock

8 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Mikaela Shiffrin Plans to Compete in Downhill Event – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Mikaela Shiffrin Plans to Compete in Downhill Event – Gadget Clock

Mikaela Shiffrin Plans to Compete in Downhill Event – Gadget Clock

GettyImages 1238464332 e1644828915956

After the final women’s downhill training session, Mikaela Shiffrin said she felt “confident” and that she plans to compete in the discipline for the first time in her Olympic career.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about every section, maybe even overthinking it, but it’s just important to use the time we have to visualize it and really see the lines, see my skiing and everything,” the two-time gold-medalist told NBC Sports after her practice.

“It’s one of four runs of downhill I’ve had for the past two years so it’s just important that I take whatever practice I can get,” Shiffrin added. “I felt confident on my skis. I feel like I know where I am in the course and those pieces are pretty good.”

She was the 17th-fastest woman down the course in her last practice run and she said times and speeds are “pretty good,” even though most of her would-be competitors have had a lot more practice.

“I will try to improve on some things without overdoing it anywhere,” Shiffrin said. “I’m just hopeful that it could just be a nice solid result and I think that I have good speed and good opportunity. If anything, it’s just important to get another run before the combined.”

Shiffrin competed in the super-G event, also her first-ever at the Winter Games, last week and placed ninth overall, after she failed to complete her first runs in the slalom and giant slalom event.

The other events Shiffrin is expected to compete in are the alpine combined and the team head-to-head slalom event.

READ Also  world-cup-afghanistan-cricket-team-gets-andy-flower-former-preity-zinta-ipl-team-punjab-kings-assistant-coach-as-new-consultant - Preity Zinta's team for T20 World Cup This veteran got a big responsibility, will support the Afghanistan cricket team

The women’s downhill is set for Monday, Feb. 14, at 10 p.m. EST.

Women’s combined – downhill is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 9:30 p.m. EST and women’s combined – slalom is set for Thursday, Feb. 17, at 1 a.m. EST.

The team event will be on Friday, Feb. 18, at 10 p.m. EST.



#Mikaela #Shiffrin #Plans #Compete #Downhill #Event #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  How Many Inches of Snow Today? Check Totals Here – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment