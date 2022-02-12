Mikaela Shiffrin Takes Training Run, Undecided on Downhill Event Tuesday – Gadget Clock





Mikaela Shiffrin is unsure if she is going to compete in the downhill event on Tuesday.

The two-time gold-medalist took a practice run on Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center’s downhill course on Saturday, delivering an encouraging ski that shed a bit of “positivity” on her Olympic campaign.

The American’s journey for gold in Beijing has been disastrous thus far as she crashed out of her first two events then rallied for a ninth-place finish in the super-G.

“I haven’t decided,” Shiffrin said about competing in the downhill event on Tuesday. ” I mean, today gives me a little bit more positivity.

“There are sections of this track that some of the more speed specialist skiers are going to excel at and improve already tomorrow,” the 26-year-old said after her practice ski. “And I am not sure exactly where, how I can improve.”

The women’s downhill can be streamed on Monday, Feb. 14 at 10 p.m. ET.