Mikaela Shiffrin Won’t Medal in Olympic Downhill Event – Gadget Clock

Mikaela Shiffrin has fallen short of the podium in a fourth consecutive event at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

In the women’s downhill on Monday night, Shiffrin posted a time of 1:34.36, good for 11th place through 12 of 36 skiers. Shiffrin needed to top a 1:33.16 time to put herself in a medal position.

This was the first time she competed in the downhill at an Olympics.

At the time of Shiffrin’s run, Italy’s Nadia Delago (1:32.44), Italy’s Elena Curtoni (1:32.87) and Switzerland’s Joana Haehlen (1:33.16) had the three best times.

Fellow Americans Alix Wilkinson, Keely Cashman and Jacqueline Wiles are also in the downhill but slated to race after Shiffrin.

Shiffrin skied out on the first run in each of her first two events at the 2022 Games — the slalom and giant slalom — before finishing ninth in the super-G, which was another event she raced in for the first time an Olympics.

The three-time Olympic medalist will have one more shot an individual medal in Beijing with the combined event. Shiffrin won silver in the combined at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

