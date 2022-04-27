Mikal Bridges, Chris Paul lead Suns past Pelicans 112-97 for 3-2 lead



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Mikal Bridges was playing his basketball in the 47th minute on Tuesday night when he jumped into the air, threw a huge two-handed jam and pulled himself over the rim with a slight sneeze for a good measure.

He can do everything for this Phoenix Sun. And, no, he’s not even close to exhaustion.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Bridges scored 31 points and blocked four shots, arguably the best game of his professional career, to lead the Suns 3-2 to the New Orleans Pelicans 112-97 in the first round of the Western Conference series.

“I’m ready to play tomorrow,” Bridges said with a big laugh at the Post Game press conference. “I’m excited, my teammates are driving me. I’m scratching my knees right now, talking about it. I’m ready, I love being there with my teammates. They’re my best friend, it’s easy to make it that way.”

Chris Paul added 22 points and 11 assists, bouncing back from a subpar performance in Game 4. Dandre Aiton added 19 points and nine rebounds.

The Sun never backed down but until the last few minutes the Festival never moved completely against the Pelicans. Again, Phoenix found a way to close out the series by improving to 50-0 this season while leading three quarters later with a 3-0 lead.

Bridges stopped Sons’ scoring with two strong bites in the last minute.

Brandon Ingram added 22 points and CJ McCullum added 21 points for New Orleans, which suffered losses due to a slow start and 15 turnovers.

“I just thought we’d make some timely mistakes, starting with turnover,” said Pelicans coach Willie Green. “Fifteen turnovers for 23 points, which fuels their team and it fuels their transfer opportunities. It’s an area where we know we need to get better.”

Suns took an 89-78 lead in the final quarter after Cameron Payne’s late 3-pointer. The Pelicans – just 36-46 in the regular season – pulled in seven points with less than two minutes left, but Cameron Johnson threw a one-handed jam at the next quick break to keep Sun in check.

Phoenix will try to clinch the series in Game 6 on Thursday in New Orleans. If the first five games give any indication, it will not be easy.

It was an Ironman performance for Bridge, who played 47 of the possible 48 minutes but never looked tired. He made 12 of 17 shots off the field, blocked four shots, grabbed five rebounds and stole two.

The 25-year-old Lankey – who was one of three finalists for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award – never missed a game in his four-year NBA career, playing 309 regular-season games and 27 more the following season.

“He doesn’t miss games, he watches the best players every night and then he has 31,” Paul said.

Phoenix played its third consecutive game without all-star guard Devin Booker, who pulled the right hamstring in Game 2.

Phoenix led the 17-man lead in the second quarter before settling for a 59-46 advantage. Paul had 16 points before the break where Ayton added 13. Ingram had 13 points for the Pelicans.

“We need to change the way we start a game and come out with strength,” said Pelican center Jonas Valencionus. “If we hadn’t had that fight in the first half, the game would have been different.

Technical problems

Paul was annoyed at the postgame for a technical foul he received in the fourth quarter. It came at a crucial juncture: Sun was just 100-92 ahead at 4:39 left.

The point guard got technical after whisted for an eight-second violation. Paul claims that what he said “went” on the scorer’s table because he expected a review.

“It’s out of control, it’s ridiculous,” Paul said. “That’s it. We try not to have fourth-quarter technology in our team. It’s a big deal.”

Light pocket

Speaking to officials, the NBA announced before the game that Suns coach Monty Williams had been fined $ 15,000 for publicly criticizing his performance in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans had a 42-15 advantage in foul shots during Game 4, which Sun lost.

Tip-INS

Pelicans: Jos আল Alvarado was tough on defense again, forcing an eight-second call against Paul in the fourth quarter, which resulted in a turnover and technical foul for Paul. … New Orleans shot only 5 (20%) out of 25 from the 3-point range.

Sons: Booker is working on the team’s practice facilities, but it’s not yet clear when he will return. … Payne gave Sans a boost with seven points in the first quarter. He averaged just 4.8 points in the first four games of the series. … Phoenix was 1 in 9 out of a 3-point range before the end of the first half, hitting 4 out of 6.