Mike Flanagan explores his personal horrors in ‘Midnight Mass’

“Horror gives us a chance to really look at ourselves and the things that scare us, that bother us, as a society and as individuals,” he said. “It’s incredibly powerful.”

“The Haunting of Hill House” was influenced by Flanagan’s own experiences of death in his extended family, including specific imagery from his life. But “Midnight Mass,” he said, is by far his most personal work—it’s inspired by some of his most frequent fixations, as well as his experiences with religion and addiction.

It begins after a young man and a terrible accident. After years in prison in search of God – not only in the Christian Bible but also in every sacred text he can lay his hands on – Riley Flynn (Zach Guilford) returns to her childhood home on an isolated island to be with her family. Is. Soon after, strange things start to happen when a young, jeans-clad priest (Hamish Linklater) arrives. Some seem like gifts from an all-loving God; Others not so much. Somehow, a higher power is taking an active interest in worldly affairs.

That’s right: After successfully taking on Jackson, James, and King, Flanagan is taking on God.