Mike Flanagan explores his personal horrors in ‘Midnight Mass’
Writer-director Mike Flanagan best known for adapting the works of Shirley Jackson (“The Haunting of Hill House”), Henry James (“The Haunting of Bailey Manor”) and Stephen King (“Gerald’s Game”, “The Doctor”) go. sleep”).
This includes the discomfort of being a writer, not an optimizer. “There’s nowhere for me to hide now,” Flanagan admitted in a recent video interview, speaking from Los Angeles. “Stephen King has a great place to hide behind. It’s a lot more sinister.”
Flanagan has earned a reputation for being called a humanitarian terror. Beyond ghosts and goose bumps, much of his work focuses on deeply felt family drama populated by damaged characters wrestling with everyday fears of being a parent, a partner, a human being. His popular Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House” from 2018 plays like “Six Feet Under” with Poltergeists.
Sometimes the endings of his shows and films, which offer long-suffering characters a measure of peace, are ridiculed by more tragic fans of the genre. But Flanagan, never skimping on nightmare fuel, believes that horror can offer something deeper.
“Horror gives us a chance to really look at ourselves and the things that scare us, that bother us, as a society and as individuals,” he said. “It’s incredibly powerful.”
“The Haunting of Hill House” was influenced by Flanagan’s own experiences of death in his extended family, including specific imagery from his life. But “Midnight Mass,” he said, is by far his most personal work—it’s inspired by some of his most frequent fixations, as well as his experiences with religion and addiction.
It begins after a young man and a terrible accident. After years in prison in search of God – not only in the Christian Bible but also in every sacred text he can lay his hands on – Riley Flynn (Zach Guilford) returns to her childhood home on an isolated island to be with her family. Is. Soon after, strange things start to happen when a young, jeans-clad priest (Hamish Linklater) arrives. Some seem like gifts from an all-loving God; Others not so much. Somehow, a higher power is taking an active interest in worldly affairs.
That’s right: After successfully taking on Jackson, James, and King, Flanagan is taking on God.
At first glance, the show’s quiet island community seems a far cry from the spooky mansion of the “ghostly.” In fact, “Midnight Mass” — which also stars “Hunting” actor Henry Thomas and Kate Siegel, Flanagan’s wife — draws on many of that series’ similar preoccupations in questioning theology and faith.
“When you’re talking about the afterlife and the spirit, you’re talking about ghosts,” Flanagan said. “We can’t help but be attracted by the idea that death is not the end for us, and that we’re going to see the people we’ve lost again. This thought is one of the things that struck me in the first place.” There is an interest in horror in place, and is as much behind our religions as it is behind our horror fiction.”
He first introduced “Midnight Mass” as a television show in 2014. “Everyone passed it, including Netflix,” he said. Earlier, it was an unfinished film script, and earlier He A novel attempt. “Midnight Mass” appeared as a prop book in Flanagan’s films “Hush” and “Gerald’s Game,” his own way of keeping the idea alive for years. (He would tell curious crew members, “This is the best project I’ll ever make.”)
But the beginning of the show goes back a long way. It mirrors Flanagan’s experience when, in what he describes as a healthy Catholic upbringing—including 12 years as an altar boy—he finally read the Bible, and felt the scales fall from his eyes.
“I was shocked, for the first time, to understand what a strange book it really is,” he said. “I had never heard so many thoughts before in church, and the violence of the God of the Old Testament is terrifying! Slaughtering children and drowning the earth! It really shocked me that I didn’t know my faith at the time.”
Like Riley, Flanagan spent years studying different religions. Ultimately, the books that spoke to him most favored atheism, rationalism, and science—the books by Samuel Harris, Christopher Hitchens, Carl Sagan. “I had a more spiritual response reading ‘Pale Blue Dot’ than I had ever read the Bible,” Flanagan said.
“Midnight Mass” tells of his continued interest in matters of faith, including faith in its most extreme form. “I’m fascinated by how our beliefs shape how we treat each other,” he said. “Looking at today’s politics and the world, many of us are behaving based on the belief that God is on our side, and that God dislikes the same people we do.”
Another personal horror of Flanagan found its way into the show: her struggle with alcoholism. “I come from a long line of drunken Irish people,” he said.
“But my biggest fear wasn’t that I would die in a drunk car accident,” he continued. “It was that I would live by killing someone else. He is the beating heart of ‘Midnight Mass’.”
Flanagan himself spent most of his childhood on a strange little island. The family lived for several years on Governors Island in New York Harbor, where his father served two terms in the US Coast Guard.
It was a place that lent itself well to ghost stories and an active imagination. Flanagan immersed herself in the young-adult horror novels by John Belairs, R.L. Stine, and Christopher Pike, eventually valuing Stephen King’s “It” in fifth grade. Defying his mother’s wishes, he later watched the ABC mini-series adaptation (1990) on VHS—a self-inspiring exercise and the beginning of a lifelong obsession with King’s work. In sixth grade, he and his friends made a 20-minute film of “It” in the backyard. (“I have since apologized to Stephen for the unlicensed adaptation,” Flanagan said.)
He studied film at Towson University in Maryland, where he made a series of three talking films about love and life on campus. “Nobody asked about the 90-minute episode of Dawson’s Creek,” he said.
He knew he had found his calling, even if he hadn’t found his style. Moving to Los Angeles, he gave himself five years to get his foot in the door as a feature film producer. Five years passed – twice. He eventually spent 12 years working as an editor, simultaneously cutting late-night car commercials and reality television. The feeling of sculpting from a pile of raw footage was a useful education, though Flanagan didn’t always feel that way about it at the time. (For the record, he hones his work on “Envy My Boogie,” a music video for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” as with some of his best.)
Flanagan was still working as an editor when he directed his Kickstarter-funded feature film, “Absentia” (2011), shot on weekends with equipment borrowed from the work. He was eventually able to leave his day job partially through the production of his follow-up feature, “Oculus” (2014). The two films were well received, but they end on notes of despair that had become very rare in his work.
A more optimistic view of the world found its way into his script when he left the editing gig, became a parent, and married Siegel. Flanagan starts creating such a panic that the two are cold to the bones and you want to patch things up with a family member later.
He has been sober for three years now. “People in my life said to me, ‘If you drink enough, it’s a different person who comes out, and that’s awful.'” he said. “I finally got to the point where I said that if I don’t change this behavior, I don’t know what will.”
That change in trajectory may have something to do with how, for all of its regions, “Midnight Mass” expresses a belief in humanity and redemption. The newfound restraint is also one reason why, even after such a long struggle to get “Midnight Mass” off the ground, he’s relieved he didn’t get to make it this early. “I wasn’t in a place where I could handle the material until now,” he said, expressing gratitude.
“I was writing about wine but was not yet sober; I was writing about atheism, but I couldn’t control my anger,” he continued. “I’ve made some beautiful revelations.”
