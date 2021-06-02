Mike Krzyzewski, Celebrated Duke Coach, Will Retire After Coming Season
Mike Krzyzewski, the most successful coach in men’s college basketball and architect of Duke University’s behemoth program, will retire at the end of the coming season, he said Wednesday.
His decision will leave the men’s basketball program to Duke with his first new head coach since 1980, when Krzyzewski, who totaled 1,170 wins in total, took his place at Durham, NC Krzyzewski, often referred to simply as “Coach K. “, won 1,097 games and five national championships at Duke and become one of the sport’s most recognizable figures.
“My family and I see it as a celebration,” said Krzyzewski, who led the military for five seasons before joining Duke, in a statement. “Our time at West Point and Duke has been more than fantastic and we are grateful and honored to have led two college programs at world-class establishments for over four decades.”
Krzyzewski did not cite a reason for his retirement, but was scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday morning on the Duke campus.
Jon Scheyer, Duke’s associate head coach and one of Krzyzewski’s former players, will succeed Krzyzewski.
Duke faltered in the 2020-21 season, missing the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 1994-95 campaign as his top player chose to focus on the NBA Draft instead of playing basketball. college ball during the coronavirus pandemic. Yet Krzyzewski’s teams have repeatedly been the credentials of the Atlantic Coast Conference, where the Blue Devils have won 15 conference tournaments and a dozen regular season championships during his tenure. They have done so with a dazzling mix of players over the years – like Elton Brand, Grant Hill, Christian Laettner, Kyrie Irving, JJ Redick and Zion Williamson – who have shown prodigious attention to detail and preparation for command. Krzyzewski.
“We come home early in the morning, maybe 2, 3 in the morning, and he goes to watch the movie for a few hours, then he comes home, he sleeps a few hours, then comes back to the gym in the morning to watch another movie. for the next game, ”said Andre Dawkins, a Duke goalie, in 2011, when Krzyzewski was about to break the record for most wins in Division I men’s basketball.“ When he does stuff like I can’t complain about getting up and coming to workout every day. “
As intense and demanding as Krzyzewski could be, he was hardly intractable. In fact, his career has been marked by a desire to adapt.
While his early teams will be defined by defense and rebound, these qualities were often missing in his more recent teams, which were built around a relentless attack based on 3-point shooters.
Prior to working at Army, his alma mater, Krzyzewski was an assistant in Indiana under Bob Knight, whom he passed to set the winning record. Beyond college basketball, Krzyzewski has also been the head coach of three US teams at the Olympics, winning gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
“For four decades Coach K has been the norm in our profession,” Baylor coach Scott Drew, who won his first national championship in April, said Wednesday in a text message, after Stadium announced for the first time Krzyzewski’s intentions. “We have a lot of great coaches, but there is only one coach K.”
Krzyzewski’s decision comes just over two months after longtime rival Roy Williams of North Carolina announced his retirement from coaching. UNC quickly hired Hubert Davis, who played in school before his NBA career, as its successor.
