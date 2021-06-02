Mike Krzyzewski, Celebrated Duke Coach, Will Retire After Coming Season

Mike Krzyzewski, the most successful coach in men’s college basketball and architect of Duke University’s behemoth program, will retire at the end of the coming season, he said Wednesday.

His decision will leave the men’s basketball program to Duke with his first new head coach since 1980, when Krzyzewski, who totaled 1,170 wins in total, took his place at Durham, NC Krzyzewski, often referred to simply as “Coach K. “, won 1,097 games and five national championships at Duke and become one of the sport’s most recognizable figures.

“My family and I see it as a celebration,” said Krzyzewski, who led the military for five seasons before joining Duke, in a statement. “Our time at West Point and Duke has been more than fantastic and we are grateful and honored to have led two college programs at world-class establishments for over four decades.”

Krzyzewski did not cite a reason for his retirement, but was scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday morning on the Duke campus.