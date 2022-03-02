Sports

Mike Krzyzewski’s influence built to last as retirement looms

1 day ago
Mike Krzyzewski’s unparalleled coaching career has come down to a few basketball games, with less than a month left before the retired Duke Hall of Fame moves off the sidelines for the last time.

He will have an impact on the sport long before that final departure. The fingerprint of the man known as “Coach K” is at the highest level of the game as he completes his nearly five-decade major coaching career.

About two dozen of his former players are currently on the NBA roster. Doing coaching or working for dozens more NBA teams. Again there are some who lead their own Department I college programs. And some of the biggest NBA stars of the last two decades have won Olympic gold medals under his direction.

Arizona State Coach Bobby Hurley, a point guard for Krzyzewski’s first two NCAA Championship teams in 1991 and 1992, said, “He has a small force of people working in basketball who believe in his values ​​and the things he values.” Regardless of whether you coached him or you were a player, they will have incredible experiences and memories that he did that you still use in your own situation.

“His legacy continues to grow through others that he has influenced their lives, and I am certainly one of those people.”

Krzyzewski, 75, coached his final home game against rivals North Carolina at the Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday. With a maximum of 10 games left in his career, starting with five seasons in the Army and then 42 at Duke, the Blue Devils are expected to reach the finals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in New York next week and the NCAA Championship game in New Orleans in April. 4.

READ Also  Japan's Hope in Karate, Ryo Kiyuna, Is From Okinawa, the Sport's Birthplace

Regardless of when or how it ends, Krzyzewski’s place among the greatest coaches in the history of American sports is unquestionable.

File - Duke's head coach Mike Krzyzewski cuts and kisses the net after Duke's 61-59 victory over Butler in the men's NCAA Final Four College Basketball Championship on Monday, April 5, 2010 in Indianapolis. Krzyzewski's unparalleled coaching career has come down to a few basketball games, with less than a month to go before the retired Duke of Hall of Fame moves to the sidelines for the last time.

File – Duke’s head coach Mike Krzyzewski cuts and kisses the net after Duke’s 61-59 victory over Butler in the men’s NCAA Final Four College Basketball Championship on Monday, April 5, 2010 in Indianapolis. Krzyzewski’s unparalleled coaching career has come down to a few basketball games, with less than a month to go before the retired Duke of Hall of Fame moves to the sidelines for the last time.
(AP Photo / Mark J. Terrell, file)

She has 1,196 wins in her career, more than any coach in male or female college history. His five NCAA titles for men are second only to the late UCLA great John Wooden, while his resume includes a record 12 final fours and a 127-week record with the No. 1 team in the Associated Press men’s college basketball pole.

“He’s the best player of all time in the modern basketball world,” said Syracuse coach Jim Boheim. “John Wooden has won 10 championships, you can’t say more than that. But today it’s a different world. There’s a lot of great coaches – no one is close to what Mike has done.

“He gave everything to the game and helped make the game what it is today without any questions.”

The numbers back up Bohemian suffixes.

Krzyzewski had 21 players on the NBA roster as of February – including current or former all-stars Jason Tatum, Kiri Irving, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram – and an ACC-record 27 players last season.

Go further back, and NBA teams have drafted 68 of Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils, of which 42 have been selected in the first round and three – Elton Brand in 1999, Irving in 2011 and Williamson in 2019 – are ranked No. 1 overall.

READ Also  ‘Griezmann struggles not down to ego or Messi’ – Barcelona ‘flower’ will bloom again, says Montanier

Duke noted that Krzyzewski trained 113 NBA players between school and USA basketball, where Krzyzewski partnered with former managing director Jerry Colangelo to restructure the men’s national team program. Result: He managed to make the arrogance and star talent like LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant to make Olympic gold three times.

Some former Krzyzewski players are now in NBA leadership positions, such as Queen Snyder as head coach of the Utah Jazz, Brand as general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers, Trajan Langdon as GM of the New Orleans Pelicans, and Grant Hills as co-owner.

The same is true in college, where Krzyzewski’s tree has given birth to 10 former players or head coaches – a number that will increase next season when John Shares will take a seat on the Duke’s bench as Krzyzewski’s nominated successor.

For all that, Krzyzewski’s lessons are long lasting.

Former Duke Guard Grayson Allen, now with NBA champion Milwaukee Box, mentions how Krzyzewski studied film after the games until nightfall, then defeated the players in a meeting the next morning.

“I always tell people that I’ve never been around someone more dedicated to playing basketball,” Allen said, adding: “He’s fully committed to every little detail.”

Longtime Notre Dame coach Mike Bray studied Krzyzewski’s competition for eight years as his assistant.

“He still wakes up and wants to fight someone and kill someone,” Bray said.

In the case of Harley, he is even more admired for Krazyzewski’s decades-long success after nine seasons as head coach at Buffalo and Arizona State. He recalls a vivid memory: the end of the classic 1992 NCAA Regional Final against Kentucky, just before Duke Hill won for a buzz-bit change to Christian Latner at Fullcourt Pass.

“I saw him in some dark moment where people would lose hope,” Harley said. “It’s like our Kentucky game and how he handled that huddle. You look back now that you’re a coach and you say, ‘Wow, could I be so prepared? Could I trust this team that we’re going to win this game.’ ? ‘”

READ Also  Chelsea identified as one of four potential suitors for bargain Bayern star

It was one of the most memorable victories for Krzyzewski, although his influence in the game extended beyond victory.

