Mike Krzyzewski’s time in Duke-UNC men’s basketball rivalry coming to end

11 hours ago
Legendary Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach in his home final against North Carolina on Saturday which could be his final matchup against Tar Hill.

Under Krazyzewski, Duke has again won at least a part of the ACC’s regular-season title. The Blue Devils could face Tar Hill again in the ACC tournament or the NCAA tournament, with Krzyzewski’s involvement in the Tobacco Road rivalry coming to an end.

The latest Associated Press top 25 poll is Duke 4’s entry into the game, and the Blue Devils beat North Carolina 87-67 earlier this year. Ter Hills is hoping to ruin Krzyzewski’s final game at the Cameron Indoor Stadium and will improve their case for a place in the Big Dance this month.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski led his team to a 7-64 victory over the North Carolina Ter Hills on March 3, 2018 at the Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC Duke 74-64.

(Lance King / Getty Images)

The hype surrounding the game is already off the charts.

StubHub says Saturday’s game is already one of the best-selling games between the two teams. The get-in price on StubHub has already risen to over $ 4,600 and the average ticket price has sold out to around $ 5,000.

“StubHub is seeing significant demand from Duke fans eager to watch coach Krzyzewski’s farewell home game against North Carolina this weekend. The average ticket price is more than double what we’ve seen for any previous match between the two rivals in StubHub history.” Stubbah spokesman Mike Silvera said Thursday.

“Although the game is currently ranked as StubHub’s third best-selling Duke vs North Carolina matchup, we expect the game to move to No. 1 as ticket sales increase around Saturday.”

Duke Guard Grayson Allen talks with head coach Mike Krzyzewski during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on March 10, 2016 in Washington. Allen is now with NBA champion Milwaukee Box.

(AP Photo / Alex Brandon, file)

Krzyzewski Duke has a career record of 1,123-306 and was 73-59 in the Army before head coaching with the Blue Devils. He coached Duke from the 1980-81 season and led the Blue Devils to three national championships during that time. Last year’s team was the first to fail to reach the NCAA Tournament since 1995. The 2019-20 season was canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic.

His total of 1,196 wins is the highest ever among Division I men’s coaches.

Competition

Tyler Hansbro of North Carolina on March 4, 2007. Smith was bloodied after a clear foul by Duke Gerald Henderson (not pictured) in the final 14.5 seconds of Tar Hills' 86-72 win at Center

Tyler Hansbro of North Carolina on March 4, 2007. Smith was bloodied after a clear foul by Duke Gerald Henderson (not pictured) in the final 14.5 seconds of Tar Hills’ 86-72 win at Center
(Kevin C. Cox / Wire Image)

There is a great rivalry between Duke and North Carolina College basketball, if not all sports. Krzyzewski has been a leading figure in the opposition bench for years, competing against Dean Smith, Bill Guthrie, Matt Doherty, Roy Williams and Hubert Davis.

Duke 50-46 under Krzyzewski in the contest.

Some of the best Duke-UNC moments

Next for the Duke?

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski speaks to the referee during a game against the North Carolina Tar Hills in Cameroon on February 18, 2015 at the Cameron Indoor Stadium, NC Duke beat North Carolina 92-90 in OT.

(Lance King / Getty Images)

Coach K and the Blue Devils play in preparation for a final race to win a national title in the ACC tournament.

