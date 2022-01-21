Mike Lindell, MyPillow CEO, gets cease-and-desist letter, $6,500 bill over Idaho voter-fraud claims





BOISE, Idaho — Idaho officers have despatched MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell a cease-and-desist letter and a bill of greater than $6,000 over the businessman’s repeated accusations of voter fraud within the state.

Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and Lawyer Normal Lawrence Wasden despatched the cease-and-desist letter to Lindell on Tuesday, the Idaho Statesman reported. The letter calls for Lindell “promptly take away all false statements about Idaho’s elections out of your web site” and “chorus from making related statements sooner or later.”

Denney and Wasden additionally need Lindell to pay the state for the $6,558.83 it spent proving Lindell‘s allegations incorrect.

“Regardless of figuring out your statements about Idaho’s elections are false, you haven’t eliminated your ‘Huge Lie’ chart and proceed to perpetuate your false statements,” the letter said.

The Idaho Statesman reached out to Lindell by electronic mail however obtained no response as of Wednesday night.

Former President Donald Trump alleged that the election was “stolen” after he misplaced to President Joe Biden. However these allegations have been repeatedly discredited, and courtrooms, state governments and Congress have all affirmed that Trump was legitimately defeated. Nonetheless, Trump allies together with Lindell proceed to repeat the false claims and associated conspiracy theories.

Lindell promoted the lies partly with a two-week bus tour and a three-day symposium final yr the place he promised to current “irrefutable” proof the 2020 election was stolen from Trump by hackers. The occasion, rife with debunked conspiracy theories, produced no such proof.

Denny and Wasden take challenge with a piece of Lindell’s web site that states all 44 counties of Idaho participated in election fraud in 2020. The Idaho officers notice that seven of Idaho’s counties that Lindell claimed have been topic to digital manipulation don’t use digital voting.

Idaho’s official election outcomes present that 63.8% of votes went to former President Donald Trump. However Lindell, in a doc titled “The Huge Lie,” alleged that presidential election outcomes throughout the state have been electronically manipulated to modify 35,357 votes from Trump to Joe Biden.

In response to Lindell’s extensively circulated doc, the Idaho authorities carried out an election audit. It selected three counties, Butte, Camas and Bonner, to see if Lindell’s claims had advantage. The investigation discovered a 0.1% margin of error – properly under the manipulation that Lindell claimed.

“These false statements injure Secretary Denney’s repute and subjected him to public threats, criticism and mock,” the letter mentioned. “Your false statements precipitated the identical hurt to the sincere and hardworking civil servants and volunteers that supported the election course of in Idaho.”

Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck instructed the Idaho Statesman these threats got here to Denney and different Idaho election officers by way of postal service, electronic mail, cellphone calls and in-person confrontations. Lindell supporters focused their relations and prolonged workplace employees, he mentioned.

“There have been folks that have known as in and yelled at our receptionists, at our election employees, desirous to know the way we might assault a patriot like Mike Lindell,” Houck mentioned in a cellphone interview.

Scott Graf, spokesperson for the legal professional normal’s workplace, declined to touch upon how lengthy authorities officers deliberate to provide Lindell to reply to the letter and what they’d do if he didn’t comply.