Mike Pompeo: US should immediately recognize Taiwan as 'free and sovereign country'



The United States should immediately “do the right thing” and recognize Taiwan as an “independent and sovereign state,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote in multiple Twitter messages on Thursday night.

Pompeo made the remarks during a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei – and the fighting in Ukraine continued from late Thursday to Friday, with a fire at a nuclear power plant bringing a potentially frightening new scene into play, although the fire was later reported extinguished. .

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan has emerged as a possibility, with some foreign affairs experts arguing that U.S. opponents may be interested in testing the Biden administration’s willingness and ability to respond to the aggression.

But Pompeo also warned that Taiwan should not be attacked like Ukraine.

Risk of independence

“If any of us are mistaken or complacent about the risk of that freedom, I think we just have to look at what is happening in Europe today to see that it continues to demand a deep, coherent, focus.[ed] “Leadership is from those of us who cherish independence,” Pompeo was quoted as saying by the Taipei Times.

The world is already watching to see if the economic sanctions imposed by the Biden administration and other Western leaders will be enough to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war on the ninth day.

Immediately, an important message for the United States to send clear support for Taiwan, Pompeo wrote on Thursday.

“It is my view that the US government should take immediate and long-term, correct and clear steps to do the right thing, which is to give the United States diplomatic recognition of the Republic of China (Taiwan) as an independent and sovereign country.” Pompeo, 58, is a former CIA director and Kansas congressman who is reportedly watching the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

“It’s not about Taiwan’s future independence, it’s about acknowledging a vague reality,” Pompeo continued. “The reality is, as your past and present leaders have made clear, there is no need for Taiwan to declare independence because it is already an independent country.

“Its name is the Republic of China (Taiwan). The people and government of the United States should simply acknowledge this reality of political, diplomatic and sovereignty. The people of Taiwan deserve the respect of the world for an independent, democratic and sovereign country.”

Deliberately choosing words?

In an earlier message that was not part of the thread, Pompeo also declared: “It is not provocative to demand independence.” The comment was accompanied by photos of Pompeo and his wife, Susan Pompeo, with Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Ur.

The word “provocative” may be Pompeo’s choice intentionally. Chinese officials used the same word earlier in the week after a U.S. Navy destroyer passed through the Taiwan Strait last weekend – the second such move by a U.S. military ship this year.

The Destroyer’s departure came just days after China sent nine of its military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone, prompting Taiwan to shake up its air force, according to Taiwan’s defense ministry.

Pompeo also posted a video in which he praised Taiwan’s leaders as “great, freedom-loving people who understand that there is a great relationship between the United States and Taiwan.” [and] It’s important that we keep it. “

Sino-Russian cable?

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that China had asked Russia to delay its invasion of Ukraine until the Winter Olympics in Beijing, and China and Russia have increased the likelihood of greater efforts for their separate military plans.

On Wednesday night, Pompeo also appeared on Gadget Clock’ “The Ingraham Angle”, where he spoke about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He expressed concern that the US military under the Biden administration could be distracted by “awakening” concerns, such as the use of green energy, rather than the primary goal of keeping America safe.

Pompeo also told host Laura Ingraham, “I’m very concerned about ensuring that our military needs to focus on that.”

He further added that the US should have stopped the aggression in Ukraine “months ago”.

“We have known Vladimir Putin’s motives for a long time. We have seen him build this force,” Pompeo said. “

The Taipei Times reports that the thread of Pompeo’s message Thursday after his meeting with Sai in Taiwan, where the former member of the Trump administration was declared a “close friend of Taiwan” and received his Order of Brilliant Star with a special grand cordon to promote closer ties between Washington and Taipei.