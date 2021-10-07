Mike reboots himself with more pop culture coverage and less politics

“I’m one of the few Latina women to run a newsroom,” she said. “It was really important to me that we got the identification coverage right, and that the coverage of our race was not just down to one vertical.

“When Mike was in his heyday,” she continued, “it really led the charge in telling those stories, but it also made a lot of mistakes that the media makes when covering races. Sometimes it’s outrage. The slant towards clicks or even race batting. I would say the one big difference is that our detection coverage is now a lot more balanced and subtle.

Mike was started in 2011 by Chris Alchek and Jake Horowitz under the name Policymic. In 2015, it landed in a video interview with President Barack Obama and rose to a $100 million valuation. In 2018, Mike won awards from the American Society of Magazine Editors and the Radio Television Digital News Association for an article and video on the opioid epidemic, produced with Time magazine.

But business was poor, partly due to the publication’s reliance on fickle Facebook traffic. In November 2018, Mike laid off 70 people on its staff of more than 100 and was acquired by Bustle Digital Group for reportedly $5 million.

Mike has been humming quietly ever since. A Bustle Digital Group spokesperson said it’s still attracting readers, with a monthly average of 7.5 million unique visitors this year.

Ms. Cosme arrived in 2019 and became Mike’s top editor in January. Prior to joining the publication, he worked for seven years as executive editor at the youth media company Complex Networks. Within Bustle Digital Group, the publication she leads is seen as the equivalent of the more mischievous Gawker, which the company relaunched in July.

“We are coming off the launch of Gawker, which is still very eccentric and can still be a lot of fun, and I think Mike is almost on the polar opposite in many ways,” said Mr. Topolsky. “It’s of great interest how we can be kind to the audience and the stories and their lives.”