Mike Rowe recalls topping Adele on iTunes chart with ‘Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job’: ‘It’s so weird’

Mike Rowe recalls topping Adele on iTunes chart with ‘Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job’: ‘It’s so bizarre’



Somebody managed to high Adele through the holidays, and it wasn’t Mariah Carey.

In December, Mike Rowe introduced on Instagram that his vacation observe, “Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job,” had reached No. 1 on iTunes, beating out the British singer’s “Simple On Me,” which got here in second.

The Emmy-winning TV host and nation music star John Wealthy teamed up with the Oak Ridge Boys to launch a Christmas tune highlighting Santa’s “soiled job,” which additionally gave again to the group.

“It’s so bizarre,” the 59-year-old Rowe advised Fox Information about his surprising musical achievement. “I used to be on John’s present ‘The Pursuit!’ He was interviewing me, and we have been speaking about music. I sang one thing, and he mentioned, ‘Man, you may actually carry a tune.’ I mentioned, ‘Yeah, I can carry a tune.’ He mentioned, ‘We should do an album.’ I’m like, actually? However he mentioned, ‘Yeah, that’d be nice. We may do a ‘Dirty Jobs’ album. You recognize, Santa’s gotta soiled job.’ So we actually wrote the tune in 10 minutes.”

After the pair rapidly wrote the catchy jingle, the “Dirty Jobs” star mentioned Wealthy, 48, referred to as the Oak Ridge Boys to affix in on the enjoyable.

“We went into the studio and recorded ‘Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job,’” Rowe recalled. “And three days later, John Wealthy calls me at residence. He says, ‘Mike, you’re not gonna imagine this, however you’re proper underneath Adele.’ And I mentioned, ‘Oh, I’ve at all times wished to be beneath Adele.’

“After which the following day, he calls again and says, ‘Mike, you’re not gonna imagine this. You’re on high of Adele.’ And I mentioned, ‘Holy c—p John! Someday I’m underneath Adele. Subsequent day, I’m on high of Adele. I like the music enterprise.

“We had, for about two weeks, the primary downloaded tune on the earth, proper earlier than Christmas,” Rowe shared. “And the cash we raised all went to charity – a very enjoyable Christmas current.”

Earlier than topping Adele, Rowe and Wealthy appeared on “Fox & Associates” to debut “Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job,” which funnels proceeds to Folds of Honor, a company that gives scholarships to army households, and the mikeroweWORKS Basis, which promotes trades and apprenticeships.

The foolish observe highlights the nitty-gritty bits of Santa Claus’ job, which incorporates reindeer kicking “buttock in his face,” climbing up and down messy chimneys, outrunning “large guard canine” and “making a B-line for the toilet” after consuming too many cookies.

“Santa Claus gotta soiled job / Santa Claus gotta soiled job,” they sing within the refrain. “Santa Claus gotta soiled job / and he does all of it night time lengthy.”

The music video options Rowe and Wealthy singing their festive tune whereas decked out in Christmas garments. The Oak Ridge Boys additionally seem within the video, providing backing vocals.

“Merry Christmas, Mike Rowe,” Wealthy says on the finish of the tune.

“Merry Christmas, John boy,” Rowe responded.

As for Christmas 2022, Rowe hasn’t dominated out a follow-up for the tune.

“I’ll most likely do it once more,” he teased.

Today, Rowe is maintaining busy with the brand new season of “Dirty Jobs,” which he introduced again in 2022 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Viewers reached out by the 1000’s to say ‘Dirty Jobs’ was the granddaddy of important working exhibits, and important work is now headline information,” Rowe not too long ago advised Fox Information. “I used to be advised, ‘Why do not you return into the world? Look underneath the rock, see what’s there. See what work seems like after two years of lockdowns.’ It was a suggestion I could not refuse. Simply once I thought I used to be out they pulled me again in.”