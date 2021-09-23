Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s CTO, will step down in 2022
SAN FRANCISCO – In a rare change in Facebook’s top ranks, chief technology officer and longtime executive Mike Schroepfer is planning to step down next year, the company said Wednesday.
Mr. Schroepfer, 46, who has worked at Facebook for more than 13 years, plans to transition into a newly created role as a senior partner, which he said will help him engage in activities outside the company. will be allowed to focus. He said he would spend more time with family and on personal philanthropic efforts while continuing to recruit and develop tech talent for Facebook.
“This is a difficult decision because of how much I love Facebook and how excited I am about the future,” Mr Schroepfer said in a post on his personal Facebook page.
In addition to the departure of several top executives in 2018, Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has kept a tight circle of lieutenants over the years. Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg has held her position since 2008.
Mr Schroepfer’s departure was announced after Facebook faced intense scrutiny for various issues such as toxic speech, misinformation and privacy. The chief technology officer, who oversaw the creation of artificial intelligence systems to identify and stop violent and hateful posts on the social network, has been critical of some of his efforts to fight the problems.
“He has been instrumental in everything we do,” Zuckerberg said in a company blog post on Wednesday.
Mr Schroepfer will be replaced by Andrew Bosworth, another longtime Facebook employee and close friend of Mr Zuckerberg. Mr. Bosworth, better known inside the company by his nickname, Boz, has worked in several different parts of Facebook, including developing its advertising products and building its virtual reality and video devices.
Mr. Schroepfer joined Facebook in 2008 as vice president of engineering, after leaving Mozilla, the free software foundation behind the popular Firefox web browser. He was accused of expanding Facebook’s technical brilliance and its infrastructure during a period of rapid growth.
In 2013, Mr. Schroepfer was promoted to chief technical officer. He was asked to oversee the development of Facebook’s artificial intelligence and machine learning systems. The company has since developed tools to automatically identify and remove problematic content such as posts offering the sale of drugs or firearms.
This task became increasingly important after the 2016 presidential election, when Facebook was called out for spreading misinformation and harmful content to American voters. Mr Zuckerberg said artificial intelligence would be the key to cleaning up Facebook.
Mr. Schroepfer helped Facebook recruit top machine-learning experts from universities around the world, as well as from competitors such as Google and Microsoft. Many companies started paying exorbitant amounts to hire more and more AI experts.
Mr. Schroepfer also led the infrastructure on which Facebook rests, including opening new data centers and adding programs and services among the company’s so-called family of apps. That foundation was important when the coronavirus pandemic pushed an increasing number of people indoors and on their computers. Mr Zuckerberg said last year that Facebook was “just trying to keep the lights on” as people flocked to its platform to pass the time.
Some former employees said they were concerned about Mr Schroepfer’s departure because he was widely seen as one of the better-liked and acceptable executives. He was also seen as a voice of reason for Facebook to address crises. Former employees said Mr. Schroepfer often interacted with his engineering teams in which he vented his frustrations with negative headlines.
“After I left FB earlier this month, several current employees asked me who could be their best ally now on matters of social importance,” said Samidh Chakraborty, who has championed Facebook’s efforts to crack down on harmful content. led, wrote on twitter on Wednesday. “Who was on my short list every time? Schrepp. So it’s really important.”
sheera frankel Contributed to reporting.
