Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s CTO, will step down in 2022

In 2013, Mr. Schroepfer was promoted to chief technical officer. He was asked to oversee the development of Facebook’s artificial intelligence and machine learning systems. The company has since developed tools to automatically identify and remove problematic content such as posts offering the sale of drugs or firearms.

This task became increasingly important after the 2016 presidential election, when Facebook was called out for spreading misinformation and harmful content to American voters. Mr Zuckerberg said artificial intelligence would be the key to cleaning up Facebook.

Mr. Schroepfer helped Facebook recruit top machine-learning experts from universities around the world, as well as from competitors such as Google and Microsoft. Many companies started paying exorbitant amounts to hire more and more AI experts.

Mr. Schroepfer also led the infrastructure on which Facebook rests, including opening new data centers and adding programs and services among the company’s so-called family of apps. That foundation was important when the coronavirus pandemic pushed an increasing number of people indoors and on their computers. Mr Zuckerberg said last year that Facebook was “just trying to keep the lights on” as people flocked to its platform to pass the time.

Some former employees said they were concerned about Mr Schroepfer’s departure because he was widely seen as one of the better-liked and acceptable executives. He was also seen as a voice of reason for Facebook to address crises. Former employees said Mr. Schroepfer often interacted with his engineering teams in which he vented his frustrations with negative headlines.

“After I left FB earlier this month, several current employees asked me who could be their best ally now on matters of social importance,” said Samidh Chakraborty, who has championed Facebook’s efforts to crack down on harmful content. led, wrote on twitter on Wednesday. “Who was on my short list every time? Schrepp. So it’s really important.”

sheera frankel Contributed to reporting.