Mike Smith stops 30 shots, Oilers shut out Kings to even series



Mike Smith bounced back with a perfect 30-save night and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-0 on Wednesday, even in their first-round play-off series through two games.

Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Ryan McLeod had one and Jesse Pulzuzarvi, Darnell Nurse and Leon Drysitel also had goals. Connor McDavid added two assists.

Smith, who made a fatal puck-handling mistake that led to Edmonton’s 4-3 loss in Game 1 on Monday, completed his fifth playoff shot.

“I played a bad game and it cost us money to play,” he said. “I think tonight I came up with the same kind of mentality and obviously wanted to show a good one, especially when you think you could be the cause of the loss.”

Eulers coach Jay Woodcroft was not surprised to see his goalkeeper rebound.

“It’s a true pro,” he said. “I thought he had saved something really good in Game 1. It was an unfortunate Pak handle. But … we went on to prepare for Game 2 and he led the way in his preparation. Tonight. “

Jonathan Quick stopped 30 of 36 shots for the Kings.

Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan said, “Sometimes you tip your cap on an opponent, they’ve played a really good game.”

The series moves to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Friday, with Kings hosting Game 4 on Sunday. Game 5 will be in Edmonton on Tuesday.

The Eulers dropped their second power-play goal to third at 11:55 p.m. after Quinton called on Bayfield for a hold. Why shoot a snap shot from inside the faceoff circle for the second goal of the night.

“Looks like a special team, these first couple games were very important throughout the league,” Kane said. “The other night, we won the special team fight and lost the game – it doesn’t happen often. Tonight, we did a great job again, and it will continue here for the rest of our journey.”

Edmonton went 3-0 up early in the third when Puljujarvi collected a pass from McDavid and fired a shot over Quick’s glove.

Just 21 seconds earlier, Kane capitalized when Shawn Druze bowled a puck in the slot in front of the Kings net and the Oilers winger tipped it for his first goal of the post season.

The Eulers took a 3-0 cushion in the third period after Evan Bouchard sent a shot selling just inside the Blue Line and McLeod Quick tipped it in the second period by crossing 16:05.

At 6:03, the nurse scored a short-hand goal, charged under the ice with McDavid, and fired a wrist shot that deviated from Kings’ Arthur Kaliev and went over Quick’s glove for a 2-0 lead.

After the first goalless draw, Edmonton started scoring in the power play when Dustin Brown in the second half was called in for a goaltender’s intervention. Tyson Barry cut a flashy pass near Drysitel in the faceoff circle in the distance and gave Quick a one-timer pass for his second goal of the Star Sniper playoffs.

The Eulers were 2 for 3 and the Kings were 0 for 4 on Wednesday.

“We haven’t played really hard enough,” said Los Angeles Center midfielder Anje Kopitar. “We got some power-play chances and we couldn’t convert and they did. It was a big turning point in the game and we couldn’t really move forward.”

Note: Los Angeles is 0 for 8 in the power play through the first two games of the series. … Kings F Victor Arvidson missed the second game in a row due to an undisclosed injury. … F. Josh Archibald joined the Edmonton lineup as Woodcroft selected 12 forwards and six defenders to play.