Mike Trout homers as Michael Lorenzen, Angels hold off White Sox; Shohei Ohtani exits



Mike Trout homed, doubled and tripled, Michael Lorenzen pitched in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angeles held the Chicago White Sox to 6-5 in eight games on Sunday for their seventh win.

Shohei Ohtani had an RBI as Angels nominated hitter. Bilateral AL MVP scored 0 for 3 and was dismissed in the ninth inning due to stiffness in his right groin.

Manager Joe Madden said Ohtani may have tweaked the White Sox into a double game in the seventh inning to run to the first grounder with pitcher Jose Ruiz running his groin.

“I was taken out for security reasons. I was perfectly fine,” Ohtani said through a translator.

The Japanese-born star has said he expects to play against the White Sox in Chicago on Monday.

Trout walked in the presence of three more plates. Andrew Velazquez and Joe Adele each doubled by one run and Anthony Randon each had an RBI as the Angels led 6-0.

Despite batting .344 – and leading a Major League 1.247 OPS – Trout said he still did not feel comfortable on the plate.

“I like some pitches and I don’t like some pitches,” Trout said. “I felt pretty good there today.”

The White Sox scored five times in a wild finish before Lorenzen (3-1), who took a bid for the ninth game for the entire game of his first career.

Ryan Tapera, the Angels’ third pitcher in the innings, retired Gavin Sheets at base-loaded ground for a final out. Chicago lost 11 of 13 matches.

Lorenzen single-handedly left Jose Abreu and single-handedly started the ninth, then Liuri Garcia knocked out one after a two-run double.

Reliever Riesel Iglesias allowed Josh Harrison’s RBI double and Tim Anderson and Lewis Roberts to sing as Chicago closed out 6-4. Iglesias Yasmani hit Abreu with a pitch as he walked to load the base with two outs to Grendel in one run.

Tapera took charge and earned his first save.

The White Sox had to take comfort in a rally that rarely took place.

“Not only the ninth, I was satisfied with them,” said Chicago manager Tony La Rusa. “We had a bunch of hits against one guy (Lorenzen) who pitched really well.

“What we did in the ninth inning could have been very special, really special,” he said. We took our shots. ‘

Still, Lorenzen has been mostly sharp for a second straight start since signing a one-year deal with the Angels last November and finishing third in four. The right-hander allowed three runs and nine hits during two walks and two strikes in 8 1/3 innings.

Lorenzen, who grew up in Anaheim and moved to Fullerton, Cal State, has never pitched more than seven innings in a game – he did so twice a year in 2015 with Cincinnati.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been too hot or too cold and just equal,” Lorenzene said. “I didn’t throw too many pressure pitches. I could probably go back to three pitches today.”

And Wright wants to continue that approach, especially after suddenly losing his entire game and shutout bids.

“It’s a perfect little punch to keep me motivated for the next start,” Lorenzen said.

Dallas Quichel (1-3) has labored over five innings, dropping four runs on six hits and five walks. The 2015 EL Cy Young winner’s ERA is 40 8.40

“Like many pitchers, he is injured by a center fielder (trout),” La Rusa said. “It happens to a lot of guys in this league.”

Trout hit his sixth homer, the first a single drive.

Something started

Lorenzen has not been a regular starter since the 2015 season with the Reds, who have mostly used him outside the bullpen for the past six years. The 30-year-old made 299 appearances in the 30th match of his career on Sunday.

Although Lorenzen wanted to start more with the Reds. “I urge them to start each day of my career,” he said.

Angels move

LHP has withdrawn Kenny Rosenberg from Salt Lake in the Los Angeles Triple and replaced LHP Jose Suarez.

Instructor’s room

Angels: IL has INF Matt Duffy (unpublished condition) and INF Jack Mayfield has been withdrawn from the taxi squad. … RHP Noah Cindergard (ill) threw a bullpen session after being scratched from his start on Friday. Madonna says “Thor” will pitch in Boston on Tuesday. Syndergaard is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA as he returns from Tommy John surgery.

White Sox: Off Andrew Vaughan (right wrist) could return to lineup on Monday after hitting the pitch on Friday, manager Tony La Rusa said. … INF Yoán Moncada (right diagonal strain) scored 2 for 4 with Homer in the second game of Charlotte Rehabilitation at Triple on Sunday. Slugging has been out since the third baseman spring training. … RHP Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve injury) played a scoreless innings in his rehabilitation assignment for Charlotte on Sunday.

Coming next

Angels LHP Patrick Sandoval (1-0, 0.00) thrashed the White Sox RHP Dylan Siege (2-1, 3.27) in the final of the four-game series on Monday afternoon.