Mike Tyson’s first look in Karan Johar’s ‘Liger’ made public

Recently, famous boxer Michael Tyson was signed for Karan Johar’s under production film ‘Liger’. World heavyweight boxer Tyson has started shooting for the film, a glimpse of which is being discussed on social media these days. Karan Johar, Charmi Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Puri Jagannadh are teaming up to make ‘Liger’, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Starring Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ramaya Krishna, Ronit Rai, Makarand Deshpande, the film is being simultaneously produced in Hindi and Telugu while will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Kangana Ranaut begins shooting for ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ as a producer

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s film production company Manikarnika Films Pvt. The shooting of ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, which is being made in Ltd., has started from November 8. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is working in this film. Kangana was honored with the Padma Shri award on the same day. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles. The film is being directed by Sai Kabir.

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Dhamaka’ to release on Netflix on November 19

After Diwali, no other film was released in theaters for a week. Next week two films will release on the same day. ‘Dhamaka’ and ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. Bunty Aur Babli is a story of thugs, while ‘Dhamaka’ is the story of a journalist who interviews a terrorist and then receives death threats. It was made by Sunil Kshetrapal, who left the film midway and Ronnie Screwvala took all the rights of the film. But fans of Karthik Aryan will not be able to watch this film in theatres. It is going to release on Netflix on November 19. Its release on Netflix will directly benefit ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, which will be the single release film of the week. Directed by Ram Madhvani, ‘Dhamaka’ stars Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Amrita Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan in lead roles.

Shooting for the second schedule of Varun-Kiara’s ‘Jug Jug Jio’ wraps up

The shooting of ‘Jug Jug Jio’ was halted due to Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta getting infected with the corona epidemic. The shooting of its second schedule, which started in August, concluded recently. The actors of the film gave this information by posting a photo of the shooting on social media. Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the comedy film stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manish Pal and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Raj Mehta.