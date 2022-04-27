Mike Tyson’s interested in boxing Jake Paul



Let’s get it! Maybe.

Once considered a ridiculous suggestion, a Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight could actually happen.

What could have tempted 55-year-old Iron Mike to end up in the ring with YouTube superstar Paul? Record-breaking audience. As it stands now, the 2015 Floyd Mayweather – Manny Pacquiao bout currently holds the record for most per-view purchases with 4.6 million. It’s a number that Iron Mike thinks he and Paul could surpass him if he laces up.

When podcast host and war sports fan Joe Rogan was asked if he was willing to challenge the PPV record with Paul, Tyson replied: “Hell yes, just to break the record.”

“Let’s do it, Jackie. God, wouldn’t it be nice?” Tyson asked bluntly through his podcast – Hotboxin with Mike Tyson.

Tyson last fought with Roy Jones Jr. during an exhibition fight in November 2020. Despite a long absence from the ring, Tyson displayed his trademark speed and strength and maintained his status as one of the most popular athletes of all time in the sport. A total of over 1.5 million pay-per-views were purchased in the exhibition competition.

Going toe-to-toe with Paul would certainly exceed that number, and it makes sense that the Tyson-Paul fight would actually be the best of Mayweather-Pacquiao as a whole. Not only is Tyson a huge draw, Paul brings a lot of eye pain for everything he does.

Paul, 25, is 5-0 with four knockouts throughout his pro boxing career and has more than 45 million followers on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. His comments rarely go unnoticed, with Monday’s tweet praising Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition, which garnered more than 40,000 interactions in less than 24 hours.

Tyson seems to be easily aware that the amount of attention Paul receives is significant enough to make a big impact in any potential fight. “Jack Paul believes it’s not more profitable than the champions, this guy probably brought about 80 million people to the table,” Tyson said. Hotboxin with Mike Tyson.

In the event Tyson and Paul ever set foot in the ropes, this would not be their first interaction. Iron Mike and Paul have spent time together before and those hangs make Tyson skeptical about the possibility of a future fight.

Tyson added, “I’m worried about getting into trouble before the war.” This guy is crazy, he’s going to throw things, bottles and things at people. “

If Tyson and Paul’s fight is fruitful, Paul (and Tyson) stands to break something more than just the bottle.