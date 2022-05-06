Mike Zunino homers against former team as Rays top Mariners



After making some adjustments to his swing during the last homestand, Tampa Bay’s Mike Junino is starting to see even better results. Evidence has come against his former team.

Junino hit a three-run homer off Robbie Ray, Shane McClanhan kept Seattle hitless in the fifth inning, and the race beat the Mariners 4-3 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win.

Tampa Bay has received all charges for a swing from a former Mariners catcher. Junino entered the game with just .135 batting, but he hit the third homer of the season in the fourth inning. It was Junino’s fourth homer in 10 games against the team for which he played his first six seasons.

“She has so many good things. She won’t let you breathe too much,” Junino said. “Fastball is always inside, the slider is just below it. You just have to pick a place and try to hunt it down.”

Harold Ramirez also had an RBI single as part of a four-run innings for Tampa Bay.

All the offense for Tampa Bay came in one innings, meaning McClanahan had to match last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner.

McClanahan was irresistible at first, receiving some formidable defensive support and disguising Seattle’s slumping offense. The only hits managed from the Seattle hard-throwing lefties were Jesse Winker’s first homer of the season and Ty France and JP Crawford’s sixth inning in the sixth inning.

McClanahan (2-2) has scored three or fewer runs in his opening six. He hit five and walked two.

“It was a weird night. I felt good and just couldn’t find that rhythm,” McClanhan said. “Eventually I had to fight and push.”

Isaac Peredes saves a run at the diving stop in the third inning to snatch a hit from France. Taylor Wallace snatched a hit from Eugenio Suarez after an innings by stopping a spin.

“I owe those boys one or two drinks,” McClanahan said.

Jason Adam allowed Suarez RBI singles in the sixth inning and Adam Frazier hit his first home run for Seattle on the first pitch from Colin Poche in the seventh inning. Poche pitched in a clean eighth inning and Brooks Rally made ninth for his second save.

This is Red’s third consecutive one-run win over Seattle after playing two of three games at home last week. Seattle have lost eight of nine overall and have scored just over three runs twice in that stretch.

Ray (2-3) has thrown 6 2/3 innings and five outs but has faced his second consecutive draw. At the end of his outing when eight of the last 10 batsmen retired, he relied heavily on fastball.

“It looks like my time is probably off,” Ray said. “But when it started, I mean, I felt like it started to click a bit in the last inning and I was able to come back and get some more. So I think fastball was good for me.”

Ray: Tampa Bay is starting to get players and coaches back from its recent COVID-19 outbreak. C. Francisco Mezia was restored from the virus list on Thursday and will probably return to the lineup on Friday. Race backbench coach Matt Quatraro and pitching coach Kyle Snyder were welcomed.

Bullpen coach Stan Borowski and field coordinator Paul Hoover are out with the virus.

Mariners: The Seattle roster roster had a setback, which included replacing the RHP matte brush with a triple-to-tacoma and taking it to the bullpen. The Mariners also put RHP Matt Festa on a 15-day injured list due to tendinitis in his right elbow. Right-handed relay O’Brien was called in and left-handed Danny Young was selected from Tacoma.

Coming next

Ray: Tampa Bay is expected to use an opener on Friday.

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert will make his sixth debut and his first after being named AL Pitcher of the Month in April. In April, Gilbert was 4-0 with a 0.64 ERA. He threw 5 2/3 innings allowing one run in his final start against Miami.