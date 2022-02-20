Mikko Rantanen, Alex Newhook lead NHL-best Avalanche past Sabres



Miko Rantanen scored a goal and assisted Alex Newhuk’s tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the NHL-led Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabers 5-3 on Saturday.

Nathan McKinnon also had a goal and an assist, Jetty Comfar and Nazem Qadri scored other goals, and Colorado extended his season-best road winning streak to seven. With a winning streak to start the four-game trip, Avalanche have improved their last nine road games 8-0-1 and 24-2-2 overall since December 6th.

“That’s something we talked about at the beginning of the year, because I think by the time we got home, we were only .500 on the road,” said Avalanche coach Jared Bedner. “Now to be able to string seven together in a row at a difficult time of the year, I think it’s a kind of show that we can play our game not only in our building, but also on the street.”

Darcy Quamper saved 29 for one point in his 18th consecutive decision (16-0-2), extending a franchise record.

Taze Thompson scored his first hat-trick for the Subers, who lost two in a row and fell 8-14-4 at home. Jeff Skinner had two assists and Dustin Tokarski had 31 shots.

“Of course the end result is not what we want,” Thompson said. “But I thought we played full 60, and we played right. And that’s what you have to do every night. Now just find that continuity, be able to do it in every match.”

Rantanen set up a new hook in the slot to move forward. It was the 11th in Newhook, after Eric Johnson hurried after Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin was thrown behind the Avalanche net.

“A little broken 3-on-2, and Miko’s great pass,” Newhook said. “I was lucky to have it there.”

The sequence cheered from the crowd as Dahlin was slow to rise from the ice before heading to the dressing room. The All-Star defenseman returned after a while and gave Colorado Andre Burakowski a big hit.

With 52 seconds left in the game, Rantanen scored his 28th goal in the empty net.

Fans dropped their hats on the ice for the first time in Buffalo this season after Thompson tied it in a wrist shot from a high slot at 7:06 left in the second period. Quimper stopped Skinner at break shortly before Matthias Samuelson set Thompson for his 19th goal.

“It’s a great experience, for sure,” Thompson said. “You grew up and you want to play in the NHL, and that’s your little dream.”

Avalanche scored three times in 10 minutes during the frantic first period and the Sabers had a quick response to a pair of goals.

After Skinner set Thompson 2:50 in the game to break Kumper’s shutout streak in 146 minutes, 56 seconds, Cal Maker fed McKinnon for his 11th goal 35 seconds later.

Comper scored the second goal for Colorado, his eighth, to go for the first goal in a strong drive at 8:42 in the net. With just 20 seconds left with 7:18 left to Skinner Thompson, Qadri’s 21st Avalanche took a 3-2 lead.

“There’s plenty to clean up,” Comfer said. “We realized we didn’t want to play high-even hockey in the first place. And if we limit the turnover to the Blue Lines at the beginning of the game, I think we can handle it better.”

Snowfall: Their seven-game road winning streak is the second longest streak in franchise history behind a nine-game race from February 2 to March 4, 2020. They have won seven in a row from 10 January to 7 February. , 1999. … The lead time after the first period improved to 22-0-0. … Makar’s assist gave him 50 points from 45 games, matching the third-highest 57 rookie appearances of a third-year defender’s career. … Ryan Murray replaces Curtis McDermide in the lineup after having healthy scratches in the previous three games.

Sabers: F Casey Mittelstadt returns to play in his eighth game of the season after missing five with a head injury. … Samuelson returns to the lineup in place of Robert Hague and records his first point in 12 games. The buffalo is turning over its seven healthy defenders. … Skinner scored the team’s first hat-trick of the season four times in Sunday’s 5-3 win over Montreal.

The next one is coming

Snowfall: Monday in Boston.

Sabers: To start a five-game trip to Columbus on Sunday.