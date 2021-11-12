Milap Javeri says Divya Khosla Kumar did hard work for Satyameva Jayate 2! Divya Khosla Kumar has worked hard for Satyamev Jayate 2 – Milap Zaveri

News oi-Salman Khan

Ever since the trailer of Satyamev Jayate 2 is out, fans are eager to see the unique pairing of John Abraham with Divya Khosla Kumar on the big screen. His songs – Meri Zindagi Hai Tu and Tenu Lehenga, are echoing everywhere in the city. Divya Khosla Kumar is extremely committed towards the work. Last year during Diwali, the actress decided to stay in Lucknow to rehearse the same songs and be completely perfect on her moves,

While the entire crew had returned to their respective homes to celebrate the festival. Well, we are seeing the results of their hard work and dedication through the immense appreciation the songs have received. Director Milap Milan Zaveri praised the actress saying,

“Divya puts her heart into whatever she does. She is very passionate and dedicated towards her character and this is reflected very well in her performance in the film as well.

She is playing the character of Vidya in the film, who is an epitome of beauty, strength and purity. It was a wonderful experience working with an extremely talented and committed actress like her.”

Satyamev Jayate 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emme Entertainment) will hit the theaters on Thursday, 25 November 2021.

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 14:15 [IST]