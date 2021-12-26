Mild by December standards, but awfully blustery



The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hold on to your Santa hats! We expect a bit of wind later on, with gusts topping 30 miles per hour this afternoon. This morning, a select few in the Berkshires and Southern Vermont may have woken up to some halfway decent snow showers! Out weather cam in Cheshire, MA happened to pick it up just before 7 AM. Unfortunately for snow lovers, it was very short-lived and didn’t leave so much as a coating behind.

High pressure over the Great Lakes region is the driving force behind our weather today. Behind caught between that and yesterday’s system off the coast leads to something called a tight “pressure gradient” – that translates to blustery conditions for us. Some very light lake effect snow is also possible for the Adirondacks and western Mohawk Valley. Most everyone else stays dry.

highs will peak right around 40 for Albany and surrounding towns, but with the wind, it will feel quite brisk. Dress for the ’20s or ’30s, instead!

Cold cold cold tonight, as temps tumble into the low 20’s or upper teens. Any slush left on the ground (there’s more of that up north) will freeze solid, so watch your step!

Late Monday, a quick round of light snow will push through. It’s short-lived, so don’t expect too much accumulation.

Tuesday is another mild, but breezy one, with more clouds developing late in the afternoon. The clouds give way to some snow overnight into Wednesday morning. With temps warming to the upper 30’s later on, expect that system to end as a wintry mix and rain.

A few more showers (likely rain) are possible Thursday, New Year’s Eve looks cool and dry, with another chance for rain and snow on January 1st.