Mileage tension will end! This Hero Electric Scooter will give a range of 210 km for less than 75 thousand

Due to rising fuel prices in India, people are getting attracted towards e-vehicles. They are also looking for a solution regarding the expenditure on petrol and diesel. If you are also looking for a similar path, then here an e-scooter from Hero can be a better option for you. This electric scooter will cost you less than 75 thousand. In such a low budget, it is offering a higher driving range of 210 kms, which runs at a top speed of 42Kmph. Let us know about the other special things of this hero’s electric scooters…

Gives four times more mileage than petrol scooters

Fueled scooters give a range of 50 to 60 kms in a liter of petrol. On the other hand, the Hero NYX HX electric scooter promises a range of 210 kms on a single charge with a 600W motor. That is, Hero NYX HX electric scooter gives four times more mileage than petrol scooters.

Other Features

The top speed of 42kmph is being given in this e-scooter. It is powered by three lithium-ion battery packs with a combined capacity of 1.536kWh. That’s why it gives more range. Which takes four to five hours to fully charge. Another special feature of this scooter is that the batteries are placed in such a way that there is enough storage space under the seat and can carry a regular sized helmet along with other small items.

Will get relief from potholes on the road

This scooter has been designed in such a way that it can run comfortably on the roads of India. The NYX HX gets telescopic front forks and swingarm-linked dual shock absorbers at the rear, which provide a comfortable ride. It is equipped with 10-inch alloy wheels along with drum brakes on both the wheels.

what is the price

Hero NYX HX electric scooter price in India is Rs.74,990 (Ex-showroom). In addition, potential buyers can also take advantage of individual state subsidies to further reduce its actual cost. Hero electric scooter is available in two color options – Black and Silver.