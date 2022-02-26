Auto

Mileage up to 26 km on petrol and 35 km on CNG, the price is also pocket friendly

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Mileage up to 26 km on petrol and 35 km on CNG, the price is also pocket friendly
Written by admin
Mileage up to 26 km on petrol and 35 km on CNG, the price is also pocket friendly

Mileage up to 26 km on petrol and 35 km on CNG, the price is also pocket friendly

Mileage up to 26 km on petrol and 35 km on CNG, the price is also pocket friendly

Top 3 Low Budget Cars that give great features with strong mileage on petrol and CNG, read full details from price to specification.

If you are planning to buy a new car but have not been able to decide on either petrol or CNG variants, then here you can know the complete details of the top 3 cars in the country which come in low budget and petrol and CNG. But gives long mileage.

In the details of these top 3 cars, you will know the complete details of the price and specification of these cars along with petrol CNG mileage so that you do not have to go anywhere else for this information.

Maruti Alto 800: Maruti Alto is the cheapest car in this segment which gives tremendous mileage on both petrol and CNG.

The company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.05 kmpl on petrol but this mileage becomes 31.59 kmpl on its CNG variant.

The starting price of the petrol variant of Maruti Alto 800 is Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom), while the starting price of its CNG variant is Rs 4,89,000 (ex-showroom).

Maruti Celerio: Maruti Celerio is the second affordable car in this segment which the company has recently launched with new engine and features.

Regarding its mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 26 km per liter on petrol, but in the CNG variant, the same mileage becomes 35.6 km per kg.

READ Also  Hero Splendor Plus with 80 kmpl mileage is available here very cheaply, read full details

The starting price of the petrol variant of Maruti Celerio is Rs 5,15,000 (ex-showroom) and the starting price of its CNG variant is Rs 6,58,000 (ex-showroom).

,read this also– Toyota Glanza Facelift 2022: This premium hatchback can be launched in March, know what could be the features and specifications)

Maruti WagonR: Maruti WagonR is the third car in this list which is liked for its boot space apart from its mileage.

,read this also– Maruti WagonR 2022: The company made this big change, will get more mileage than before, read report)

Maruti claims that this Maruti WagonR car gives a mileage of 24.43 kmpl in petrol variant and 34.05 kmpl on CNG.

The starting price of the petrol variant of Maruti WagonR is Rs 5,39,500 (ex-showroom) and the starting price of its CNG variant is Rs 6,34,500 (ex-showroom).

People looking for the best mileage car can go through all the three car options mentioned here and go through their details and go for any of these three options keeping in mind their budget, preferences and needs.


#Mileage #petrol #CNG #price #pocket #friendly

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  The company made this big change, will get more mileage than before, read the report

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment