Mileage up to 26 km on petrol and 35 km on CNG, the price is also pocket friendly

Top 3 Low Budget Cars that give great features with strong mileage on petrol and CNG, read full details from price to specification.

If you are planning to buy a new car but have not been able to decide on either petrol or CNG variants, then here you can know the complete details of the top 3 cars in the country which come in low budget and petrol and CNG. But gives long mileage.

In the details of these top 3 cars, you will know the complete details of the price and specification of these cars along with petrol CNG mileage so that you do not have to go anywhere else for this information.

Maruti Alto 800: Maruti Alto is the cheapest car in this segment which gives tremendous mileage on both petrol and CNG.

The company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.05 kmpl on petrol but this mileage becomes 31.59 kmpl on its CNG variant.

The starting price of the petrol variant of Maruti Alto 800 is Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom), while the starting price of its CNG variant is Rs 4,89,000 (ex-showroom).

Maruti Celerio: Maruti Celerio is the second affordable car in this segment which the company has recently launched with new engine and features.

Regarding its mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 26 km per liter on petrol, but in the CNG variant, the same mileage becomes 35.6 km per kg.

The starting price of the petrol variant of Maruti Celerio is Rs 5,15,000 (ex-showroom) and the starting price of its CNG variant is Rs 6,58,000 (ex-showroom).

Maruti WagonR: Maruti WagonR is the third car in this list which is liked for its boot space apart from its mileage.

Maruti claims that this Maruti WagonR car gives a mileage of 24.43 kmpl in petrol variant and 34.05 kmpl on CNG.

The starting price of the petrol variant of Maruti WagonR is Rs 5,39,500 (ex-showroom) and the starting price of its CNG variant is Rs 6,34,500 (ex-showroom).

People looking for the best mileage car can go through all the three car options mentioned here and go through their details and go for any of these three options keeping in mind their budget, preferences and needs.