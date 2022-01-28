Miles ahead in the race for the post of CM, whose game will spoil how many seats for AAP, BJP and Congress, know

Enthusiasm for the assembly elections in Uttarakhand is intensifying. All the political parties are giving their full strength. Meanwhile, speculations are also rife whether the Bharatiya Janata Party will return to power again or will the Congress party’s achche din come? Aam Aadmi Party is also making claims about victory in this election. In such a situation, we know that how much power is there in the claim of the three major parties and what is the public opinion about this assembly election. In the survey of Times Now Navbharat, BJP seems to be getting an edge.

According to the opinion poll of Times Now Navbharat, BJP is likely to get 41.11% votes in Uttarakhand while Congress can get 27.31% votes in second place. At the same time, Aam Aadmi Party can get 18.67% of the votes, whereas, others can get 12.91% of the votes.

Who is the CM’s first choice? Pushkar Singh Dhami has got the maximum 39.54% votes on this question, while Harish Rawat has been voted as CM’s first choice by 25.42%. At the same time, Colonel Ajay Kotiyal is seen getting the support of 17.32% people.

Who is the first choice of CM in BJP?: In this case, Pushkar Singh Dhami is looking far ahead of other party leaders with 76.63% of the votes. While Anil Baluni (10.42%) and Trivendra Singh Rawat (9.42%) are in second place. As the first choice of CM in Congress, Harish Rawat has got the support of 65.32% of the people while Pritam Singh has been declared as the first choice of CM by 25.24% of the people.

Who can get how many seats? So, according to opinion polls, BJP can form the government by winning 42 to 46 seats. At the same time, 12-14 seats can come in the account of Congress, while the Aam Aadmi Party can get 8 to 11. Apart from this, other candidates can register victory in 2-5 seats.

Is Aam Aadmi Party in the race for power or not? In response, 45.32% agreed. Whereas 32.52 per cent people feel that AAP is not in the race to form the government. At the same time, 22.16% of the people said that they cannot say anything on this.

Harak Singh Rawat joining Congress will benefit?: 42.53 per cent people believe that Harak Singh Rawat will benefit from joining the Congress, while 24.42 per cent people think that Congress will not get its benefit. At the same time, 33.05% of the people said that they cannot say anything on this. Let us tell you that there are total 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand. Here on February 14, polling will be held in all the seats in a single phase and the results of the elections will be declared on March 10.