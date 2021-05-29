Miles Teller replaces Armie Hammer in The Offer, series based on making of The Godfather

Actor Miles Teller will play the function of Al Ruddy in the upcoming series The Present, which is the memoir of the making of one of maybe essentially the most attention-grabbing films of all time, The Godfather. Ruddy grew to become the producer of The Godfather and repeatedly is the federal government producer of The Present. Teller is moreover the federal government producer of the upcoming degree to which is per Ruddy’s level-of-search in regards to the making of the 1972 movie which grew to become directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Beforehand, the function of Ruddy grew to become to be essayed by Armie Hammer, alternatively, he left the extent to after sexual misconduct allegations comprise been levelled in opposition to him in January. As per The Hollywood Reporter, females alleged that Hammer despatched them graphic messages, describing sexual fantasies. A rape declare in opposition to Hammer is moreover under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Division.

Because the allegations surfaced, Hammer’s firm WME dropped him. He grew to become moreover made to maneuver The Minutes, a broadway play, and the Starz series Gaslit.

In line with a symbolize in Prick-off date, The Present is a 10-episode occasion series. It has been written by Nikki Toscano and Michael Tolkin with Toscano moreover working as authorities producer.

The Godfather featured Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, James Caan, Talia Shire, and John Cazale.

Produced by Paramount TV Studios, The Present moreover has Leslie Grie of Hatfields & McCoys as the federal government producers. Dexter Fletcher might be directing the precept and shutting block of the series.