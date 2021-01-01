Milind Gaba shocking move for Zeeshan Khan: BB OTT
Read: ‘If Zeeshan is wrong then how is Siddharth Shukla right?’ In the Bigg Boss controversy, the 2-year-old video went viral
In fact, apart from Divya, Milind Gaba had become a very good friend of Zeeshan. When Milind became very sad and started crying after breaking up with Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan took care of him. Milind and Zeeshan’s friendship grew stronger during that time. This is the reason why Mishand is angry about Zeeshan being removed from the show in this way. Milind Gaba packed all his things and sat at the entrance gate of Bigg Boss. He insisted on leaving the show.
Divya Agarwal and Akshara Singh also sat there while Milind saw such a dam and protested Zeeshan. Milind said he doesn’t want to play games with people who aren’t fair.
Read: BB OTT: Zeeshan beats up Pratik and Nishant, makes them homeless and injures in pictures
These celebs in support of Zeeshan
At the same time, many celebrities have come out in support of Zeeshan. Kishwar Merchant, Kushal Tandon, Varun Sood and Gauhar Khan objected to Zeeshan’s expulsion. Gauhar Khan says that earlier in the battle, Pratik Sahajpal and Nishant Bhatt had attacked Zeeshan. If eviction is to take place, Pratik and Nishant must leave the house.
#Milind #Gaba #shocking #move #Zeeshan #Khan #OTT
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.