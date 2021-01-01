Milind Gaba shocking move for Zeeshan Khan: BB OTT

Zeeshan Khan was recently kicked out of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. As a result, users are furious and are demanding that Zeeshan be brought back to the show, while Zeeshan’s friends are sitting on the dam inside the house and talking about leaving the show. In fact, recently, during one of Zeeshan’s tasks, there was a scuffle between Pratik Sahajpal and Nishant Bhatt, in which Bigg Boss kicked Zeeshan out of the show as punishment.

Milind Gaba, Divya Agarwal and Akshara Singh are Zeeshan’s friends in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. The trio said the decision to fire Zeeshan was wrong and now they are demanding that the actor be brought back to the show. Not only that, Milind, Akshara and Divya packed up all their belongings and started putting up bars at the Bigg Boss entry gate.



In fact, apart from Divya, Milind Gaba had become a very good friend of Zeeshan. When Milind became very sad and started crying after breaking up with Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan took care of him. Milind and Zeeshan’s friendship grew stronger during that time. This is the reason why Mishand is angry about Zeeshan being removed from the show in this way. Milind Gaba packed all his things and sat at the entrance gate of Bigg Boss. He insisted on leaving the show.



Divya Agarwal and Akshara Singh also sat there while Milind saw such a dam and protested Zeeshan. Milind said he doesn’t want to play games with people who aren’t fair.

These celebs in support of Zeeshan

At the same time, many celebrities have come out in support of Zeeshan. Kishwar Merchant, Kushal Tandon, Varun Sood and Gauhar Khan objected to Zeeshan’s expulsion. Gauhar Khan says that earlier in the battle, Pratik Sahajpal and Nishant Bhatt had attacked Zeeshan. If eviction is to take place, Pratik and Nishant must leave the house.