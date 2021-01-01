Milind Soman Ankita Konwar Birthday: Ankita Konwar Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Husband Milind Soman Ankita Konwar B’day: Ankita’s First Lover Has Died, Handled By Milind Soman
Ankita and Milind’s love story
Ankita and Milind are crazy about fitness
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are both fitness junkies and are often seen working out, running, doing yoga together. Ankita is celebrating her birthday today, but the funniest thing is that it will be most interesting to see how Milind wishes his wife a happy birthday. In an interview with Human of Bombay, Ankita spoke candidly about how her and Milind’s love story went.
Ankita used to work in the cabin crew of Air Asia
“I decided to leave the country after the death of my first boyfriend,” Ankita Konwar told Humanities of Bombay. Ankita used to work at Air Asia as a cabin crew in Malaysia. My boyfriend had died at the time. Ankita says I was broken inside. I was thinking of leaving the country. I was sitting in the lobby of the hotel when I saw a tall, sturdy man, Milind Soman. I was a big fan of Milind Soman. Seeing Milind, I went to say hello but he was too busy. A few days later I saw him again in the hotel nightclub. I kept looking at him and he was staring at me too. My friends asked me to talk to him. I went to Milind and I asked if you wanted to dance and insisted on him. Milind and I felt very connected to each other.
This was Ankita and Milind’s first meeting
Ankita further says, the two of us exchanged numbers and then we started talking to each other on our calls and messages. We would meet often for dinner. But one day Ankita told Milind about her ex-boyfriend and also said that she is no more in this world. After hearing Ankita’s words, Milind had said, ‘When I fall in love with you, I love you for everything. Even that part of our past. So don’t panic, we’re together. ‘Listening to Milind made me feel like it was made just for me.
