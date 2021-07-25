Milind Soman congratulates Priya Malik on winning the gold medal in the Olympics, gets trolled | Milind Soman congratulated Priya Malik, trolled fiercely; heart winning answer given

New Delhi: Model-actor Milind Soman on Sunday got trolled after he tweeted a congratulatory message to Indian wrestler Priya Malik. Actually, Malik won the gold medal in the World Cadet Wrestling Championship 2021 held in Hungary.

Milind apologizes

However, Milind Soman apologized in a separate tweet and said that he should have investigated before tweeting. Soman tweeted on Sunday, ‘Thank you Priya Malik. Hashtag gold Hashtag TokyoOlympics.’

people took class

Commenting on his post, netizens trolled him for sharing wrong information and requested him to delete the tweet. One user wrote, ‘Sir, this is the World Wrestling Championship, not the Olympics, it is held in Hungary.’ Another user suggested, ‘Please do a little google and find out which world sporting event he won. It is not mandatory to post a congratulatory tweet without knowing about it.

Milind gave a heart-wrenching answer

Another user commented, ‘Sir please remove this. She won the world championship in Hungary. Even I got excited initially. Responding to this, Soman wrote, ‘I know, I am still happy and I will not delete the tweet, sometimes it is okay to make a mistake.’

Sorry, should have checked before my earlier tweet, but was too overcome with joy Priya Malik won Gold at the World wrestling Championships ! Onwards and upwards — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) July 25, 2021

second tweet

In a separate tweet, the model-actor expressed, ‘Sorry, should have checked before tweeting, but was overwhelmed with joy. Priya Malik won gold in World Wrestling Championship.

