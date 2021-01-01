Entertainment

Milind Soman CT Scan Photo Bollywood: Milind Soman scanned CT, shared the photo and told the fans – everything is normal – Milind Soman scanned CT and said everything is normal

6 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Milind Soman CT Scan Photo Bollywood: Milind Soman scanned CT, shared the photo and told the fans – everything is normal – Milind Soman scanned CT and said everything is normal
Written by admin
Milind Soman CT Scan Photo Bollywood: Milind Soman scanned CT, shared the photo and told the fans – everything is normal – Milind Soman scanned CT and said everything is normal

Milind Soman CT Scan Photo Bollywood: Milind Soman scanned CT, shared the photo and told the fans – everything is normal – Milind Soman scanned CT and said everything is normal

Bollywood actor and model Milind Soman has shared a photo of himself on social media in which he is seen doing a CT scan. However, Milind Soman has told fans that there is nothing to worry about.

#Milind #Soman #Scan #Photo #Bollywood #Milind #Soman #scanned #shared #photo #told #fans #normal #Milind #Soman #scanned #normal

READ Also  When Shweta Nanda Bachchan Went Home Hungry Because of Karan Johar

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment