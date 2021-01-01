Milind Soman CT Scan Photo Bollywood: Milind Soman scanned CT, shared the photo and told the fans – everything is normal – Milind Soman scanned CT and said everything is normal
Bollywood actor and model Milind Soman has shared a photo of himself on social media in which he is seen doing a CT scan. However, Milind Soman has told fans that there is nothing to worry about.
