Milind Soman did push ups on the middle of the road with the fans who came to take selfies

Bollywood actress Milind Soman recently shared a video. In this video, it can be seen that he is getting his fans to do push-ups on the middle of the road.

Bollywood’s famous actor and model Milind Soman is very active on social media. Every day he is seen sharing his photos and videos. Along with this, the actor is also very conscious about his fitness. Even at the age of 55, he has kept himself fit in the best way. Milind often shares his workout videos to encourage fans. Meanwhile, he has posted another video of himself, in which it can be seen that he is getting his fans to do pushups for taking selfies.

Milind Soman has shared this video on his Instagram handle. In this video, it can be seen that he is engaged in getting pushups done by his fans on the middle road. With this post, he wrote in the caption ‘Fight laziness! Since the beginning of the selfie era, now so many years ago, I have a rule that I don’t take selfies with a person if they don’t do pushups. The original reason was to stop them from taking photos, but I soon and happily realized that almost everyone was up to the challenge of this simple and most basic exercise’.

He further said ‘Minimum 10 for girls and 20 for boys. I decided to do 20 pushups because my mother could do it at the age of 80. When you try it you find out you can do it and maybe it motivates you to do more, or you can’t and you may be inspired to start doing better . care of yourself. There are exceptions to the rule: pregnancy, recent injury or someone in uniform start today for a better tomorrow’.

Let me tell you, Milind Soman is one of the top models. Along with his acting and modeling, he is also known for his fitness. His fitness videos are also very viral on social media.

Let us tell you, before this, Milind Soman had covered a distance of about 420 km from Shivaji Park in Mumbai to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat by running barefoot. He covered this distance in just eight days.