Milind Soman shared a highway video of running on Instagram

Actor and model Milind Soman is known for his fitness. He never forgets to exercise on any given day. Although he is 55 years old, looking at him, it seems that his age is decreasing instead of increasing.

Recently, Milind completed a 420 km journey from Shivaji Park in Mumbai to the Statue of Unity near Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat. It took them 8 days. He has now shared a video clip of himself on his Instagram account.



Milind shared a video of the highway

This video shows Milind running down the street. In addition, he said there is a video of the sixth day of the highway. Gave him the caption, ‘Memories of a tough race.’ Now fans are making different comments on this.



The tricolor was hoisted after the race was over

Let me tell you, Milind started running from Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai on 15th August and completed it last Sunday. After completing the race, he hoisted the tricolor in front of the statue of Sardar Patel. His wife Ankita Kanwar also covered a distance of 28 km with him.



Ran 60 km every day

Milind covered this distance by running about 60 km every day. Milind, a fitness enthusiast, had to contend with torrential rains, heavy rains, scorching heat and fever. He has been a part of many marathons before.