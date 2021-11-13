Militants attack in Manipur, seven martyrs including commanding officer’s wife and son, PM said – will remember the sacrifice

People’s Liberation Army operating in Manipur is suspected to be behind the attack. However, no organization has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Seven soldiers including the 46th Assam Rifles Commanding Officer (CO), his wife and son were killed in an attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur’s Churachandpur on Saturday. Condemning the attack, PM Modi said that the sacrifice of the soldiers will always be remembered. Terming it as a cowardly attack, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that its culprits will soon be brought to justice. Rajnath said that a befitting reply will be given to the militants. They should know what are the consequences of an attack on the jawans.

The Defense Minister tweeted that the cowardly attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely sad and condemnable. The nation has lost the CO of 46th Assam Rifles, his family and four brave soldiers. He said that my condolences to the bereaved families. The culprits will be brought to justice soon. Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state’s security forces and paramilitary forces were already working to trace the militants. The Chief Minister wrote on Twitter – The attackers will be brought to justice. He says that the strategy is being prepared by contacting the Center.

People’s Liberation Army operating in Manipur is suspected to be behind the attack. However, no militant organization has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. The attack happened at around ten in the morning. It was carried out at a distance of 3 km from Dehang. The CO killed in the attack has been identified as Viplav Tripathi. His wife and eight-year-old son were also killed in the attack. It is said that he was returning from Myanmar border when this attack took place. Apart from the CO, the remaining four martyr jawans were members of the quick response team.

Army sources say that armed militants ambushed the QRT. First IED was blasted. After that indiscriminate firing was done on the soldiers. An official says that families of jawans are not often targeted in the North-East. It is a declaration of war in a way. Now the militants will get a befitting reply. They say the militants had come from across the border. Army and security forces are running a campaign to find them.