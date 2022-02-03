Military coup completes one year in Myanmar violence continues in the country United Nations expressed concern said stop human rights violations –

The UNO called for an immediate end to the violence and the release of all detained leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

Concern is being expressed around the world over the continuing military rule and violence in Myanmar, but instead of stopping it, the government there is trying to suppress every voice opposing it. Many countries including the United Nations have expressed serious concern on this. The United Nations has said that human rights violations are dangerous for the world. It should be ended.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday called for an immediate end to the ongoing violence and reaffirmed support for the country’s democratic institutions, all detained leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, as Myanmar marked one year of the military coup. called for release.

Myanmar’s military overthrew the democratically elected government led by Suu Kyi on February 1, 2021. The Security Council, in a statement approved by 15 member states, expressed serious concern over the state of emergency imposed a year ago in Myanmar by the military regime and the “dramatic increase in the need for humanitarian assistance to women, children and other vulnerable groups” due to the Kovid epidemic. . On Tuesday, one year after the military coup in Myanmar, there were widespread protests, strikes and violence across the country. Several demonstrations were also organized in favor of the army with the alleged support of the authorities.

Nearly 1,500 civilians have been killed in protests against the military coup in Myanmar. However, the military regime has failed to control the ongoing protests across the country. Myanmar’s new special envoy to the United Nations, Noelen Heijer, said on Monday that violence and repression have increased across the country after the military took power, leading to widespread protests.

He had said that all sides have taken a strong stand against using ‘violence as a solution’. The Security Council has expressed concern about the large number of internally displaced people in addition to the ongoing violence in the country.

Member countries have strongly condemned the attack on infrastructure, including education and health facilities. He called for an immediate stop to all forms of violence and to ensure the safety of citizens.