Military doctors, nurses set to arrive next week in New York, New Jersey to help with omicron surge

NEW YORK (WABC) — President Joe Biden is set to announce plans to ship army medical groups to the New York and New Jersey space to help with the omicron surge.

Military medical doctors and nurses will quickly enter the doorways at Coney Island Hospital to help with staffing shortages.

New York is only one of six states that may obtain help.

College Hospital in Newark, New Jersey is one other one.

Hospitals in Rhode Island, Ohio Michigan, and New Mexico may also obtain help.

Final month, the president instructed the protection division to put together 1,000 army medical doctors and nurses for assignments at hospitals.

White Home officers say 3,000 army medical employees have been deployed throughout the nation since July 1.

The army deployment begins next week.

President Biden is predicted to tackle the nation about hospital staffing shortages on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

