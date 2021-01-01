Military Exercise 2021: News of India’s Military Exercise in Hindi: India to Defeat China by ‘Defense Diplomacy’, Exercises with Worldwide

Instead of peeking through the windows of a changing global environment, India seems to be moving fast on the strategy of playing openly on the field. His new outlook on the world can also be seen at the forefront of tactics. India will participate in an unprecedented number of bilateral and multilateral military exercises. This year, there will be a workout with many countries in the world.

Radical change in India’s attitude

If you want to understand and check the change in the attitude of India, then look at some of the terms used by the officials sitting at the top. Terms like defense diplomacy, strategic signaling, interoperability are coming easily on the tongues of officials today who have never heard of it before.



The overall benefit of the trick

India may have ended its bilateral exercises with China since the start of the military conflict in East Ladakh in May last year, but China’s stance on the Rabte front is similar to that of other countries. In fact, India’s distance from China is also indicative. A senior military official told our affiliate The Times of India (ToI):

Military and strategic cooperation, confidence building and interdependence with different countries are strengthened. He further said, “Defense diplomacy is a tool to advance India’s diplomatic interests.”



India will compete with China in Africa

For example, India has begun to expand its reach in Africa, where China is already dominant. In response, India has also adopted a strategy of tactics with African countries. Naturally, its purpose is to send a strategic signal to China, as was done through the Malabar exercise with the US, Japan and Australia. The last Malabar exercise was held in Guam in the West Pacific in late August. In April, a joint exercise of Quad Plus France (USA, Japan, Australia, India and France) took place against the use of Chinese force in the Indo-Pacific region in the Bay of Bengal.



The struggle of war

India will also conduct a number of joint exercises for the rest of this year. The Quad Plus UK naval exercise will take place in the Bay of Bengal next month. After this, there will be an exercise of the three wings of the Army (Army, Navy and Air Force) with the UK. The HMS Queen Elizabeth and the fifth generation light fighter F-35B will be at the center of the strategy, which will take place between October 24 and 2. Keep in mind that India has so far trained all three parts of the military, including the US and Russia.



The army did a lot of tricks

The Indian Army has recently conducted ‘Indra’ exercises in Russia and ‘Kazind’ in Kazakhstan. Russia is still conducting a 17-nation ‘slap’ exercise in which India has deployed about 2,000 troops. Apart from this, ‘Surya Kiran’ with Nepal, ‘Mitra Shakti’ with Sri Lanka, ‘Ajaya Warrior’ with UK, ‘War Games’ with USA and ‘Shakti’ with France will be organized till November. Hmmm.



Navy at the forefront

On the other hand, the Indian Navy has also conducted maneuvers this year from Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand to Kenya, UAE, Qatar, Brunei, Bahrain, Egypt, UK and Germany. For the first time, Indian Navy warships have participated in exercises with Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Sudan and the European Union Naval Task Force.



The Air Force is not far behind

As far as the Indian Air Force is concerned, it also sent its Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet and C-17 Globemaster-3 aircraft to Aladdin Dafra Airbase in March, along with the US, France, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. . “India is engaged in expanding its military reach in the strategic area of ​​the Persian Gulf,” an official said.

